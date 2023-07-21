BarbieWorld: 11 Black Barbie Dolls To Buy On Amazon

One word, one iconic fictional character: Barbie!
Who wasn’t obsessed with all things Barbie as a child? If you’re like us, you probably had a stylish collection of Black Barbie dolls to play with. And once you got older, the dolls were likely packed up and donated. While your beloved dolls may be long gone, the ‘Barbie’ movie comes in clutch as an entertaining dose of nostalgia.
The highly-anticipated Barbie film spotlights Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken’s (Ryan Gosling) “expulsion from the utopia Barbie Land” and their journey to self-discovery in the real world. The movie also includes other Hollywood A-listers, including Issa Rae, who serves up Black Girl Magic as President Barbie.
As expected, the highly-anticipated film has caused “Barbie Fever” to erupt. Social media has become an unofficial hub for Barbiecore beauty, fashion, home decor items, and much more. That said, there is also an extensive collection of Barbie playsets and toys that have also piqued the interest of the masses — including Black Barbie dolls made with brown girls in mind.
Ever since Mattel released the first Black Barbie doll in 1980 — shout out to creator Louvenia “Kitty” Black Perkins who served as brand chief designer in the ’80s — fans have been scrambling to collect as many dolls as possible. As always, representation is key. So it’s important to celebrate how far the brand has come with iconic Barbie dolls that highlight brown girls of different shapes and sizes. And now is the perfect time to fall in line!
So, in honor of the film’s release, we have compiled a list of 11 Black Barbie dolls to shop for from Amazon. From the Black Barbie Doctor Fashion Doll to the beloved Barbie Preschool Doll, the possibilities are truly endless. These must-have dolls will help you celebrate, showcase Barbie pride, and complement your little one’s growing collection. Grab your credit card, stretch your fingers, and get ready to browse through the Black Barbie doll world. Happy Shopping folks!
1. Barbie Dreamtopia DollSource:Amazon
Calling all ballet lovers! If you have an affinity for the performing arts or your little one is a young prima ballerina in training, the Barbie Dreamtopia Doll is the perfect buy. This gorgeous doll dons ballet slippers, a cute purple tutu, a tiara, and a flexible body that can be twisted and turned in various ways for play. Plus, she has a button at her waist that lights up her bodice with mesmerizing twinkle lights any dancer would love.
2. Retro Barbie Fashionistas Doll #198Source:Amazon
Next up, we have the Retro Barbie Fashionistas Doll #198. The fashionistas line was created to celebrate diversity and allow children to express their style. This beautiful doll dons a gorgeous mane of kinky hair styled in an updo, retro-inspired floral pants, a bright orange top with a kerchief, platform sandals, and heart-shaped earrings to seal the deal on a chic look. A true must-have!
3. Barbie Signature 2022 Holiday Barbie DollSource:Amazon
All Black Barbie dolls are worth collecting and the Barbie Signature 2022 Holiday Doll is no exception. This gorgeous doll beautifully showcases the spirit of the holidays with a classic look that stuns from head to toe. The doll features long wavy hair in a half-up half-down style, a red poinsettia design at the neckline, petals that sit on a tulle and satin skirt, matching red heels, and pearl earrings for the perfect finishing touch.
4. Barbie Fashionistas Doll #189Source:Amazon
Of course, we had to add the Barbie Fashionistas Doll #189 into the mix. This beauty is the true epitome of style and grace. She flaunts a long, sleeveless color blocked dress with “Love” graphics, gold hoop earrings, and matching white sneakers. Plus, the doll has crimson braids and a curvy that shows the girlies that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.
5. Barbie Fashionistas Doll #194Source:Amazon
Next, we have the Barbie Fashionistas Doll #194. Toys play a major role in child development, so kids should see dolls that showcase real people in the everyday world, including people with disabilities. The doll has a stylish hot pink wheelchair and orange ramp, a beautiful afro, a rainbow-heart romper, hoop earrings, and pink sandals. Plus the Barbie has 22 articulation points for multiple posing and play options.
6. President BarbieSource:Courtesy of Instagram
No Black Barbie doll list is complete without adding President Barbie into the fold! The gorgeous doll emulates the likeness of actress Issa Rae in the film. The toy dons a full, pink satiny gown with an off-shoulder bodice and shimmery gold accents that trail down her skirt. The doll also has the presidential sash with a gold tassel, bouncy curls, and a bedazzled choker that gives off regal, polished vibes. In other words, this doll is everything Issa exudes and more. Simply gorgeous!
7. Barbie Doctor Fashion DollSource:Amazon
It’s no secret that children idolize Barbie dolls. And since kids ultimately become what they see, why not show them that they can grow to be a doctor just like their favorite doll? The Barbie Fashion Doctor Doll serves up a cute slay and helps to nurse her friends back to health. The doll comes equipped with a doctor’s lab coat, a stethoscope, and wears a watercolor dress, and matching pink shoes.
8. Barbie My First Barbie Preschool “Brooklyn” DollSource:Amazon
Everyone girl recalls being gifted their first Barbie doll as a child. Keep the tradition going by gifting your little now with the Barbie My First Barbie Preschool “Brooklyn” Doll. The doll comes with two dress options: a satin party dress with a bow headband, necklace, gift, sparkly heels, and a cute pink nightgown with a nighttime sky design. Plus, it’s the perfect compact size for preschoolers to haul around.
9. Barbie Loves the Ocean DollSource:Amazon
Who doesn’t love a beach day? If your little one loves to spend time but the water, it’s only right for them to have a little companion that enjoys the same activities. The Barbie Loves the Ocean Doll is beach-ready in a multicolored floral dress and ruffle hemline with her natural locks pulled back into a high bun. The doll also has stylish white shades to block the sun rays and pink platform sandals.
10. Barbie Fashionistas Doll #185Source:Amazon
Everyone loves a stylish Barbie! The Barbie Fashionista Doll #185 showcases a chic sense of style that brown girls are known for. The doll flaunts an off-the-shoulder bleached denim dress with a sweetheart neckline paired with cute white boots. The Barbie also dons an orange bandana with her natural locks styled in an updo for a gorgeous pop of color.
11. Barbie Careers Doll & PlaysetSource:Amazon
Last but certainly not least, we have the Barbie Careers Doll & Playset. This set includes produce, cheese, bread, a scale, a gingham print cabana top, and shelving that holds two baskets. Plus, it has a purple shopping bag, and register that emulates an actual fruit stand. And the Barbie doll is well dressed in a gingham print dress, flower smock, and tall pink boots as she works the market stand. Too cute!