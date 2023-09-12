Baddies Rocked Beads, Bobs, and Blonde Brows to ESSENCE Fashion House

ESSENCE Fashion House drew designers, editors, influencers, and industry professionals together for a day of looking towards the future of fashion week.
Guests gathered at Second, an event space in Midtown Manhattan, where the seasonal event featured panels highlighting the history of fashion, managing mental health while working in the industry, and examining efforts to promote sustainable style.
The fits were top-tier. Attendees showed up in oversized denim, chartreuse silk, knitwear, and customized sneakers.
The beauty choices did not disappoint either. It was a sea of crimson lips, sleek bobs, fun braids, fresh faces, flowing locks, and spicy cuts.
President & CEO of Essence Ventures Caroline Wanga educated the crowd about the history of starter jackets. Chocolate Clothing founder Kwaku Bediako, Essence Ventures Chief of Staff & Diasporic Engagement Barkue Tubman Zawolo, and Founder & CEO of TheFolklore Amira Rasool discussed African fashion and garment construction with CEO/Founder of EveryStylishGirl Nana Agyemang. McMullen founder Sherri McMullen, Designer Tia Adeola, and jewelry designer Bernard James explored the consumer profile of those purchasing Black luxury.
Attendees sipped cocktails and glasses of prosecco while complimenting one another’s outfits before hopping on the virtual runway. They also shopped from the SOKO MRKT, a space for emerging and established designers. The SOKO marketplace offers vendor opportunities to new and senior brands.
See some of our favorite beauty looks from ESSENCE Fashion House 2023 below.
1. Tiffany BattleSource:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
@tiffanymbattle rocked braids “inspired by Solange, Venus and Serena Williams and Steve Wonder” that made a statement.
2. @KaylaGreavesSource:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
@kaylagreaves popped out with firm browns, a soft lip, and her signature brown lip-liner.
3. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
@devinhentz rocked beads as well. Hers were a bit more spare, but they still added something unique to the elaborate pattern in her protective style.
4. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
Cowry shells-covered cornrows on @leilamahalia stole the show!
5. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
After piling half her hair into a casual top knot, @mindofpicou proved less is more with a fresh face and glossy lids.
6. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
@lakisarenee matched her aubergine hair to her lips.
7. Attendee at ESSENCE fashion houseSource:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
The bob was bobbing on @Tiacouture! There was not a strand out of place.
8. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
Blonde bombshell @iammckenzierose has added a spicy new shape to her go-to color.
9. Attendee at ESSENCE fashion houseSource:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
@fola.shadej gave us nineties realness with these flipped ends! The soft glam she paired it with was perfection. She caught our attention as soon as she came in the door.
10. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
@indianprincesshair served face while sporting a head full of her own bundles.
11. Attendee at ESSENCE Fashion House 2023Source:Keyaira Boone for HelloBeautiful
It is really hard to pull off bleached brows but @__no__way made it look easy.