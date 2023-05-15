The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Stockholm last week, and the fans played no games with their fashion. Fringe cowgirl hats, metallic ensembles, and graphic jackets featuring Beyoncé’s likeness were swarming around the Friends Arena. And if the Stockholm concert attendees did nothing else, they set the stylish tone for the “Renaissance World Tour” attire.
The “Renaissance World Tour” has officially been dubbed the most anticipated concert of the year. With that said, if you plan on attending, your outfits must bring the heat. This tour represents liberation and avant-garde style, all while paying homage to Bey’s H-Town roots. Therefore, think silver “Alien Superstar” clothing, and matching cowgirl boots, and the perfect ensemble will be born.
In case you’re still stumped about what to wear to the “Renaissance World Tour,” the five online stores below have the inventory you need to serve fashionable “Energy” on a metallic platter. Jump in below!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
5 Online Stores That Have The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Fashion You Seek was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal is the central city for all things concerts and festivals. This chic store is full of metallic ensembles, fancy cowgirl boots and hats, and vintage looks that will have you standing out at the “Renaissance World Tour.”
2. ASOS
ASOS is for you if you want to rock out at the concert in your finest H-Town look. Get the metallic bikini top and fringe leather jacket that has already been Renaissance-approved!
3. Fashion Nova
You can never go wrong with denim on denim! Pair your favorite blue jean look with metallic cowgirl boots and a fly purse, and fit right in with the rest of the beehive!
4. H&M
Don’t sleep on the H&Mx Mugler collection! The sleek looks from this collaboration are perfect for slaying at the “Renaissance World Tour.” Each look is giving “I’m That Girl” vibes!
5. The Bead Culture
After you’ve found the perfect look for the ‘Renaissance World Tour,” spice your garb up with some waist beads. The ideal multifaceted accessory will look good and provide that good “Energy” while you dance to all of Bey’s hit songs.