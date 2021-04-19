WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Gone are the days of hoping and praying that melanin-rich skin types can find the beauty essentials they need. Thanks to Black-owned beauty brands, we now have the opportunity to shop with confidence as we seek to fill our collections with our must-haves — all by catering to our wants and needs.

Not to mention, every coin we spend on Black businesses goes a long way on helping our fellow creatives elevate their brands and give back to our communities. Plus, the exposure also comes in handy to give these brands the boost they need to become go-to staples in the beauty circuit.

If you have lip scrubs on the brain to help slough away dead skin on your pout, soaps to cleanse your body, or simply need to exfoliate your skin from head-to-toe, Black-owned beauty brands are ready to cover all of the bases.

If you’re ready to sprinkle some more magic into your beauty collection with the latest and greatest from our Black creatives, you’re in luck. Grab your credit card and get ready to shop our five favorite beauty must-haves in the body care, skincare, and haircare lanes.

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com