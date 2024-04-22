Listen Live
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on April 22, 2024

38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 recently announced its latest class of inductees, showcasing a diverse array of musical talents.

From iconic legends to groundbreaking stars, this year’s inductees represent a mix of genres and styles.

These talented individuals have left an indelible mark on the music industry and rightfully secured their place in the esteemed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Let’s now delve into the list of exceptional musicians who were honored with induction into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 21st.

1. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige

2. Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett

3. Cher

Cher

4. Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band

5. Foreigner

Foreigner

6. Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton

7. Kool & The Gang

Kool & The Gang

8. Alexis Korner

Alexis Korner

9. John Mayall

John Mayall

10. MC5

MC5

11. Ozzy Ozbourne

Ozzy Ozbourne

12. Suzanne De Passe

Suzanne De Passe

13. Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton

14. A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest

15. DIonne Warwick

DIonne Warwick

16. Norman Whitfield

Norman Whitfield
