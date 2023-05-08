If ‘I get it from my mama’ had style, it would be like Marjorie and Lori Harvey slaying Paris Fashion Week. Or Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James serving us a double slay on the red carpet. It would probably be as fresh-faced as Niecy Nash and her daughter, Dia, and effortless like Savanah and Zhuri James. All of these mother-daughter duos serve us #Blackgirlmagic on a daily, but we celebrate a little extra this Mother’s Day.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and her daughter Coco Ivy are taking stylish mother-daughter duos to the next level. Ivy styled her mother for award season, putting the Abbott Elementary actress and beloved entertainer in gorgeous gowns that constantly made the best-dressed list. Teyana Taylor’s mini-me Junie made her first appearance on the runway in a fashion show for Pretty Little Thing in 2021. Beyonce’s firstborn, Blue Ivy, has flexed her skills as a model in her mom’s Ivy Park and Tiffany & Co campaigns.
Tracee Ellis Ross has been vocal about her mother’s influence on her style. Including an early fashion lesson she learned. “My mom always taught me there’s nothing wrong with buying beautiful and expensive things, as long as you know their worth and take care of them,” she told The Wall Street Journal in 2019.
Keep scrolling to see these mothers do motherhood with style.
12 Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Marjorie and Lori HarveySource:Getty
Marjorie and Lori Harvey have been slaying as a mother-daughter duo since their days on the Dolce & Gabbana runways in 2017. Marjorie is taught Lori the game and now she’s stepping out as a shining student. The duo recently made headlines when they attended the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show where they posed for a fashionable photo.
2. Gabrielle Union and Kaavia JamesSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James not only give us coordinating mother-daughter looks on the red carpet, but they give us positive words to live by. The mother-daughter duo recently went viral for sharing some of their beauty affirmations.
3. Niecy Nash and Dia NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash and her daughter Dia Nash are twinsies in the face and style department. Whenever this mother-daughter duo appears on our timeline, they are serving fresh-faced fun with their Tik Toks or stepping out for a mother-daughter date on the red carpet of Hollywood’s most illustrious events.
4. Savannah James and Zhuri JamesSource:Getty
Savannah James is in a category all her own when it comes to an elevated and sophisticated style game. And the mother of three makes it look real good and her youngest child — the adorable and charismatic Zhuri — is an extension of that. When Zhuri makes a red carpet appearance to support her mom or dad, she is teaching the girls how to slay with her Youtube page.
5. Beyonce and Blue IvySource:Getty
Beyonce and Blue Ivy are the ultimate mother-daughter duo. Though they rarely make public appearances outside of red carpets, Ivy Park campaigns, or sitting courtside, they’re the talk of the town when they step out. Blue Ivy is developing her own style as she hits her pre-teens and Beyonce’s style is ever-evolving. (Peep her Renaissance ‘Wearable Art’ collection with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing).
6. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Coco MauriceSource:Getty
Ivy Coco is the wardrobe wizard behind some of her mom Sheryl Lee Ralph’s best and biggest fashion moments. Think: Sheryl’s According to an interview on HuffPost, Ivy Coco began styling her mother when she needed looks for the Abbott Elementary press run. What started as a last-minute mission to style her mother, ignited a fashion flame in Ivy.
7. Emily B and TainaSource:Getty
Emily B and Taina are exemplary models of mothers and daughters who look and slay like sisters. This mother-daughter duo rides hard for each other and slay even harder. Fabulous fashion runs in the family. We look forward to seeing their family photos every Halloween and birthdays when the ladies really step out to be seen.
8. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa BonetSource:Getty
Like mother like daughter. Zoe Kravitz is following in her mother Lisa Bonet footsteps. From acting to her boho chic and sultry persona, we can’t turn away from Lisa and Zoe, especially when they hit the red carpet together.
9. Toya and Reginae CarterSource:Getty
This stylish mother-daughter duo is so youthful and fly, you’d have a hard time figuring out who was the daughter and who was the mother if you didn’t know them beforehand. Toya and Reginae are the leading ladies in Lil’ Wayne’s life and both women have forged their own lanes, creating their own brands and slaying while doing it.
10. Kim Kardashian and North WestSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian and North West are two of the most celebrated celebs. Between their Tik Toks, which prove Kim will go to any length to support her child, to their public appearances when North shows off her personal style the most, this is one powerful mother-daughter duo.
11. Teyana and JunieSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor and her beautiful family are the blueprint of young Black love. The Taylor-Shumpert clan have graced the cover of magazines, fashion campaigns are red carpets. Junie made her NYFW debut in PrettyLittleThing’s show in 2021. And in 2022, Junie and Teyana took over PFW in Rick Owens. The mother-daughter duo are also teaming up to launch a collection titled JuJuBeez.
12. Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
And the OG mother-daughter duo in these Hollywood streets is Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. The original diva is synonymous with glamour and passed down her fashion knowledge to her daughter Tracee. Tracee admitted she is inspired by her mother’s iconic fashion status. “As a kid, I saw my mom as the lady in the sparkly dress on the stage who sang,” the actress told InStyle. “But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve found the language to articulate that what I was seeing was a woman in her full glory being in connection with this gift she was given, being glamorous and sexy but not in a way that’s ‘Look at me.’”