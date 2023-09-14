12 Style Influencers Who Lit Up NYFW With Their Fierce Fashions

street style is where fashion trends take form. Another NYFW is in the books, and it did what it came to do – serve. Designers presented their collections in runway shows attended by the who’s who in the fashion industry.

While designers like Laquan Smith to Dundas World, Area, and more, put on extravagant displays on the catwalk, the streets had their own runway shows filled with fashionistas showing off their individual style.

Street style is the grassroots of fashion. It’s the muse for most brands. It’s a stage for those who rock to their own chic beat and don’t abide by the fashion rules. While many come to see the shows, most know that the actual event happens on the sidewalks.

This year, the NYFW street style was on another level as the influencers bombarded the city with their eclectic ensembles, forcing us to do a double take. Creativity was at its finest as these socialites worked prints, solid colors, metallics, and more. These times are not for the fashion faint of heart.

The girls and guys are taking chances and mixing looks that deserve to be in a magazine. It’s an era where anything goes in style if you know how to, and these fashionistas ate up NYFW and left not a morsel to spare.

“I live for the runway, which means that I bounce from show to show and need to be wearing something that helps me do this effortlessly,” explains HB style writer Lauren E. Williams, who has covered shows from Harlem’s Fashion Row to Essence Fashion House to Bruce Glenn. “I would describe my style as fashionable, trendy, functional, and comfortable. I wore a lot of high-waisted pants with baggy pocket details to keep things like my phone, my notepad, blazers that always gave me a structured and sophisticated look, and then that one over-the-top outfit that gave people something to talk about once I met somebody at the show.”

From suit and tie combos to blazers, zebra prints, and more, jump in below to get a dose of the street style that had us in a fashion frenzy.

12 Style Influencers Who Lit Up NYFW With Their Fierce Fashions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com