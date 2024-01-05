The top of the year is the official kickoff of awards season, beginning with the Golden Globes – and while we’re here for the hoopla, we really care about the dresses. The sophisticated show honors excellence in both American and international film and television. The ceremony started in 1944, and now, 80 years later, it is still recognized as one of the most prestigious awards to receive.
An award of such notoriety requires show-stopping looks, and for decades Hollywood’s elite pulled out their Sunday best for the event. Fashion exuberance has returned to the red carpet, mirroring the pre-COVID days. The high-fashion frocks have returned in full force, and they’re taking the spotlight. Get ready to see the latest trends recently spied on the runway appear on your favorite celebrity.
RELATED NEWS: Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, And Quinta Brunson Are Among The Few Black 2024 Golden Globe Nominees
The Golden Globes nomination list was released in December, sending a buzz across the internet. Fantasia Barrino was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for The Color Purple, and the supporting actress nomination went to her co-star Danielle Brooks. Quinta Brunson, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy for Abbott Elementary in 2023, is up for the same award this year.
With our favorite fashion heavy hitters up for awards, there’s no doubt they’ll be shutting the red carpet down. We have a feeling Fantasia was just getting started with her flawless looks for The Color Purple press run.
As we prepare for an evening full of stylish do’s and don’t’s, let’s look at some of the best dresses to hit the red carpet in Golden Globes’ history.
10 Of The Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time
10 Of The Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Donna SummerSource:Getty
The Golden Globes date back to 1944. Before Lupita and Beyonce were classic and timeless beauties like Donna Summer. The singer and songwriter shined at the 36th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 27, 1979, clad in a strapless printed dress.
2. Whoopi GoldbergSource:Getty
Whoopi Goldberg showed off the simplicity of the 90s at the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. The award-winning actress looked chic in a simple orange suit.
3. Halle BerrySource:Getty
Halle Berry is no stranger to creating fashionable moments, and the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards was no different. The actress oozed glamour in a baby blue gown and a matching shawl.
4. BeyonceSource:Getty
Beyonce Knowles took the name “Golden Globes” literally at the 64th Annual Golden Globes Awards. The star looked like a life-size award in a sultry Elie Saab gown.
5. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez also hit the carpet in a gold frock. The singer and actress attended the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards clad in a Marchesa gown.
6. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o kept us on our toes in this bright orange Ralph Lauren gown at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
7. Viola DavisSource:Getty
Black women in bright colors will always be a mood, and Viola Davis definitely got the memo. The veteran actress posed at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards clad in a yellow single-shoulder dress by Michael Kors Collection.
8. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
It gets no better than Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein by Appointment at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. How gorgeous!
9. Regina KingSource:Getty
Regina King looked timeless at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Award. The actress dazzled in a pink, strapless Alberta Ferretti gown.
10. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Jaws dropped at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards when Kerry Washington hit the red carpet in a black Altuzarra ensemble. This sexy number landed the actress on everyone’s best dressed list.