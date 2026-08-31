Source: Prince Williams / Getty Mike Epps Weekend Recap: The Biggest Moments You Missed Mike Epps brought another major weekend of entertainment and community back home to Indianapolis! From live music and familiar faces to local creators and plenty of moments with the community, Mike Epps’ 3rd Annual Community Concert gave Indy a full day outside. If you missed any of the action, here are some of the biggest moments from the weekend. RELATED: 10 Mike Epps Movies You Must See RELATED: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

1. Karen Vaughn & B-Swift Kicked Off the Community Concert Karen Vaughn and B-Swift got things started and set the tone for the day as people began filling the park for Mike Epps’ 3rd Annual Community Concert. The two kept the energy moving throughout the event while checking in with the crowd and giving everyone a look at what was happening around the park.

2. Regina Gave Us the Rundown on What to Expect Before everything got fully underway, Karen Vaughn and B-Swift caught up with Regina, one of the organizers behind Mike Epps’ Community Concert. She gave attendees a preview of what they could expect throughout the day and why the annual event continues to be something Indianapolis can look forward to.

3. Ever Below Hit the Stage The performances got rolling with Ever Below hitting the stage and giving the crowd one of the first live sets of the day. With a full lineup still ahead, it was an early sign that the Community Concert was officially underway.

4. Karen & B-Swift Took Us Through the Park The Community Concert was bigger than what was happening onstage. Karen Vaughn and B-Swift made their way through the park to catch the atmosphere, interact with attendees and show just how many people came outside for the annual celebration.

6. CVBER Connected With Indy Creators Charles & Mycoe The weekend wasn’t only about music. It was another opportunity for Indianapolis’ creative community to connect. CVBER caught up with content creators Charles and Mycoe during the Community Concert after the two had recently attended the Creator Summit. It was another full-circle moment showing the growing connections between artists, creators, media and events happening across the city.

7. WTLC Listeners Were Outside! The WTLC family showed up! Listeners were throughout the Community Concert enjoying the performances, connecting with the community and taking in everything the day had to offer.

8. Club Nouveau Hit the Stage Club Nouveau brought another major performance to the Community Concert stage. The legendary group added some classic R&B and funk energy to a lineup that brought together different generations of music fans throughout the day.

9. CVBER Talks to Mr. Tenderism CVBER caught up with Mr. Tenderism during Mike Epps Weekend for another conversation straight from the Community Concert. The two chopped it up while taking in a day that brought together entertainment, culture and plenty of personalities from around the city.

10. Mike Epps Hits the Stage in His Hometown You can’t have Mike Epps Weekend without Mike Epps! The Indianapolis native finally hit the stage during his 3rd Annual Community Concert, showing love to his hometown and the thousands who came out to celebrate with him. What started as a community event has continued to grow into a weekend that gives Epps another opportunity to bring entertainment back home to Indianapolis.

11. Mike Tyson Pulls Up to Mike Epps Weekend Mike Epps wasn’t the only Mike in the building! Boxing legend Mike Tyson made an appearance during the Community Concert, giving Indy one of the biggest surprise moments of the day. When Mike Epps and Mike Tyson are in the same place, you already know it’s a moment.

12. EU & Sugar Bear Bring Go-Go to the Stage EU and Sugar Bear brought that unmistakable Go-Go sound to Mike Epps Weekend! The legendary group kept the party going with another standout performance during a day packed with R&B, funk, entertainment and plenty of surprises.

13. Angela Winbush Gives Indy a Legendary Performance Angela Winbush was another legend to hit the stage during Mike Epps Weekend. The R&B icon gave the crowd a performance to remember, adding another major moment to a lineup that brought generations of music together in Indianapolis.

14. More Moments From Mike Epps Weekend There was way too much happening to fit into just a few highlights. From what was happening onstage to everything going on throughout the park, check out another moment we caught during the 3rd Annual Mike Epps Community Concert.

15. One More Look at the Community Concert Before we wrap things up, here’s one more moment from a packed day celebrating music, entertainment and Indianapolis.