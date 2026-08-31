Man Arrested After Break-In at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills Mansion

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The Kim Kardashian home break-in ended with a 27-year-old man in custody after authorities say he entered the star’s Hidden Hills property and allegedly took a vehicle belonging to a staff member.

The incident happened Sunday, August 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. at Kardashian’s mansion inside the gated California community.

Most importantly, Kardashian and her four children were not home.

Security Spotted the Suspect

Authorities identified the suspect as Trey Mendel.

According to reports, private security guards witnessed a man entering the property through a side door and later loading items into a white Lexus.

The situation took another turn when authorities say the suspect took a vehicle from the property for a brief drive around the neighborhood. The vehicle was initially associated with Kardashian’s property but was later confirmed to belong to a member of her staff.

A security guard reportedly followed the vehicle and contacted authorities.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Deputies eventually located the suspect back inside the residence and took him into custody without further incident.

He was booked into Los Angeles County Jail on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Kim Kardashian home break-in occurred while the mansion was unoccupied and undergoing extensive renovations. Kardashian and her family have reportedly been staying at another property during the construction.

Security Has Long Been a Priority

The incident comes nearly a decade after Kardashian was held at gunpoint during the 2016 Paris robbery in which millions of dollars in jewelry were stolen.

Eight defendants connected to that case were convicted in France in 2025.

Following the Paris robbery, Kardashian significantly increased her personal security.

Thankfully, this latest Kim Kardashian home break-in happened while she and her children were away.

For someone who has previously experienced such a frightening invasion of her safety, that may be the most important detail of all.

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