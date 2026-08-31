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Red Panda Dies at Indianapolis Zoo

The zoo described Randall as a sweet and gentle animal who was popular with staff, volunteers and visitors.

Published on August 31, 2026
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A close-up view of a red panda peeking out from behind a tree trunk, with a blue sky visible in the background.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Visitors to the Indianapolis Zoo will no longer see Randall the red panda in the Forests exhibit.

Zoo staff found Randall dead Friday while getting the exhibit ready to open. The zoo said his death appears to have been natural and peaceful.

The news came as a surprise because Randall had recently received his annual exam and showed no signs of health problems.

Randall came to the Indianapolis Zoo in 2024 and was 12 years old when he died. The zoo said that is older than the typical lifespan of red pandas in the wild.

Randall shared the exhibit with Maiya, a female red panda who remains at the zoo.

The zoo said Randall was a favorite among staff, volunteers and guests, describing him as a sweet and gentle animal who was often seen relaxing in his tree while eating bamboo or biscuits.

Red pandas are considered endangered because of habitat loss, climate change, poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

Red Panda Dies at Indianapolis Zoo was originally published on wibc.com

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