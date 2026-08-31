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Police search for person of interest after Martinsville homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Martinsville and are searching for a person of interest who they say may be armed and dangerous.

Published on August 31, 2026
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Source: FOX59 / fox59

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a homicide in Martinsville and searching for a person of interest they describe as armed and dangerous.

The Martinsville Police Department, along with the Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force, is working to determine what led to the deadly incident.

Investigators are asking the public to help locate the person of interest. Police are warning people not to approach or attempt to contact the individual and to call 911 if they see them.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and work to determine exactly what happened.

Police have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Martinsville police.

Police search for person of interest after Martinsville homicide was originally published on wibc.com

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