Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Pick the playlist for your chance to win $250 + tickets to see Chris Brown and Usher. 106.7 WTLC logo and radio frequency.
Two people holding guns on a dock with palm trees and a city skyline in the background, with the "Grand Theft Auto VI" logo displayed.
Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Rockstar Games offered its official extended look at its anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI on Netflix Thursday, August 27.

Aside from it being a popular game in the franchise for its unexpected heists, missions, characters, and unhinged gameplay, the Grand Theft Auto franchise is also known to have phenomenal in-game soundtracks.

Related | 8 Things We Learned About GTA VI From Netflix’s Extended Look

GTA VI is no different, as fans all over pinpointed certain songs they heard from the extended look on Netflix, including big rap names like Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, Tay Keith and more.

So here is a list of every song we heard in the Grand Theft Auto VI extended look.

Pop Bottles — Bird Man, Lil Man

Pound Town – Sexyy Red, Tay Keith

Skrilla – Kodak Black

Let Your Love Flow – The Bellamy Brothers

Love Bites – Def Leppard

People Are People – Depeche Mode

But I Think It’s a Dream – Captain & Tennille

Cars and Girls – Prefab Sprout

Off the Grid – Chk Chk Chk (!!!) (feat. Meah Pace)

Devil Woman – Cliff Richard

Se Me Nota (Agarrame) Prod by B-One – Chimbala, Omega

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) – Phil Collins

Mine O’ Mine – Aluna, Jayda G

Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
7 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Al Michaels Roasts Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense During Thursday Night Football

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Did Druski Go Too Far With His CTE Skit? Why The Internet Is Getting Really Sensitive About It

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Miguel Says Wife Margaret Zhang Has Been Subjected To ‘Anti-Asian Attacks’ Following News They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A “Stupid Piece Of Sh-t” And Social Media Has Her Back

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look

Comments
Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

Sisqó-Stranded Lance Gross Debuts Bleached Blond Targaryen Tresses, His Hilarious Wife Say She’s ‘Sticking Beside Him’

Comments
Wendy Williams
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Legacy Is Getting a New Three-Part Docuseries

Comments
Trending
12 Items

Trending

News  |  Davonta Herring

Man Allegedly Posed As An NFL Star To Scam Women Goes Viral: Here’s What We Know

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

The Gag Is…Keke Palmer Clarifies She’s Not Actually ‘Asexual,’ Says Mental Stimulation Sparks Her Spicy Side

Comments
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Jasmine Guy Is Ready to Tell Her Story in New Memoir ‘A Different Girl’

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close