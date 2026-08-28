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Jasmine Guy Pens Memoir 'A Different Girl' to Tell Her Story

Jasmine Guy Is Ready to Tell Her Story in New Memoir ‘A Different Girl’

Jasmine Guy will tell her story beyond Whitley Gilbert in her debut memoir, A Different Girl, arriving February 9, 2027.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Jasmine Guy Is Ready to Tell Her Story in New Memoir ‘A Different Girl’

A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

The Jasmine Guy memoir A Different Girl will give fans an opportunity to meet the woman behind one of television’s most unforgettable characters when it arrives February 9, 2027.

Yes, 2027 — not 2026.

Guy, beloved by generations as the sophisticated, outspoken and sometimes hilariously dramatic Whitley Gilbert on A Different World, is preparing to share a much more personal story in her debut memoir.

Beyond Whitley Gilbert

A Different Girl will explore Guy’s life long before and after she became a television icon.

Readers can expect stories about her early dance training, her work with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and her breakout appearance in Spike Lee’s School Daze.

But the Jasmine Guy memoir A Different Girl won’t focus only on career highlights.

Guy is also expected to address deeply personal experiences involving depression, self-image and racism in Hollywood, offering insight into some of the challenges happening away from the cameras.

Her Daughter Helped Tell the Story

Making the project even more personal, Guy co-wrote the memoir with her daughter, Imani Guy Duckette. The mother-daughter collaboration promises an intimate perspective on Guy’s journey without relying on a ghostwriter.

The book will also revisit her experiences and relationships with several cultural icons, including Tupac Shakur, Whitney Houston and Debbie Allen.

A New Chapter at the Perfect Time

The announcement comes as excitement builds around Guy’s return to the world of A Different World through Netflix’s sequel series.

The Jasmine Guy memoir A Different Girl is being published by Black Privilege Publishing, in partnership with Atria Books.

For fans who have loved Whitley Gilbert for decades, this time Jasmine Guy gets to tell us who she is.

And something tells us there are plenty of stories left to tell.

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