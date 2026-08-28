Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Legacy Is Getting a New Three-Part Docuseries

Source: A+E Networks / lifetime

The Wendy Williams Peacock documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of the talk show that turned a radio powerhouse into one of daytime television’s most recognizable personalities.

Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show is a three-part docuseries scheduled for 2027, examining Williams’ cultural impact, career and unexpected departure from daytime television.

Former Staffers Are Telling the Story

The project is being spearheaded by Suzanne Bass, who spent 13 seasons as an executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

More than 20 former staff members are expected to participate, offering firsthand perspectives on Williams’ rise, the show’s success and what was happening behind the scenes.

One important detail: Williams is not involved in the Wendy Williams Peacock documentary.

Reports citing people close to Williams claim she was caught off guard by the project and is unhappy that a series about her legacy is moving forward without her participation or financial compensation.

Another Wendy Documentary Could Be Coming

Meanwhile, reports suggest Netflix is developing a separate project about Williams’ life.

However, that documentary has not been officially announced or confirmed by Netflix. Reports indicate it could rely heavily on archival material and interviews with people close to Williams.

Wendy’s Story Is Still Unfolding

The renewed interest in Williams comes as she continues challenging the court-ordered guardianship that began in 2022.

Questions surrounding her health have also remained part of the public conversation. While Williams was previously diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, her legal team has since disputed the FTD diagnosis, reportedly citing a later neurological evaluation.

The Wendy Williams Peacock documentary may revisit an extraordinary television career, but Wendy Williams’ personal story is still being written.

And for many fans, the biggest question may be whether Wendy will eventually get the opportunity to tell that story herself.

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