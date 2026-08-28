Listen Live
Close
Sports

Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense Roasted During Thursday Night Football

Al Michaels Roasts Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense During Thursday Night Football

The legendary broadcaster joked about Trump’s reported plan to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America" during Thursday Night Football.

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Pick the playlist for your chance to win $250 + tickets to see Chris Brown and Usher. 106.7 WTLC logo and radio frequency.
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

It’s impossible to keep politics completely out of sports, especially when the people running the country keep handing comedians, commentators, and apparently NFL broadcasters an endless supply of material.

During a preseason edition of Thursday Night Football, legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels took a subtle but unmistakable shot at the current administration shortly after Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

As the broadcast returned from commercial, cameras panned across Huntington Bank Field and the nearby Lake Erie. That’s when Michaels decided to clown the president’s stupid beef with Canada.

“That is Lake Erie. We think it is still called Lake Erie — we’re not quite sure at this point,” Michaels said. “But we’ll be by Lake something like Ontario or whatever it’s going to be called by the time we get to Buffalo. Anyway, you know what I’m talking about. Some of you do. Read the news.”

If you’ve been paying attention, you know exactly what he meant.

The joke appeared to reference President Donald Trump’s latest beef with Canada and his reported threat to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America.” Michaels never mentioned Trump by name, because he didn’t have to. The joke was obvious enough that his broadcast partner, Kirk Herbstreit, immediately laughed before the two returned their attention to the game.

Michaels was also referencing the upcoming 2026 Thursday Night Football schedule, which will take him to Buffalo in Week 2 when the Bills host the Detroit Lions — putting him considerably closer to the lake that may or may not still have the same name by then.

And honestly, this may be one of the better uses of Michaels’ famously dry sense of humor.

At 81, Michaels is preparing to call another NFL season, and if the current state of American politics continues to provide this much material, football fans can probably expect a few more detours into current events.

See social media’s reaction to Michaels’ quip below.

Al Michaels Roasts Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense During Thursday Night Football was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
7 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Al Michaels Roasts Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense During Thursday Night Football

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Did Druski Go Too Far With His CTE Skit? Why The Internet Is Getting Really Sensitive About It

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Miguel Says Wife Margaret Zhang Has Been Subjected To ‘Anti-Asian Attacks’ Following News They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A “Stupid Piece Of Sh-t” And Social Media Has Her Back

Comments
Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

Sisqó-Stranded Lance Gross Debuts Bleached Blond Targaryen Tresses, His Hilarious Wife Say She’s ‘Sticking Beside Him’

Comments
Wendy Williams
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Legacy Is Getting a New Three-Part Docuseries

Comments
Trending
12 Items

Trending

News  |  Davonta Herring

Man Allegedly Posed As An NFL Star To Scam Women Goes Viral: Here’s What We Know

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

The Gag Is…Keke Palmer Clarifies She’s Not Actually ‘Asexual,’ Says Mental Stimulation Sparks Her Spicy Side

Comments
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Jasmine Guy Is Ready to Tell Her Story in New Memoir ‘A Different Girl’

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

From The Bronx To Brooklyn: Cardi B Hits The Streets Of NYC For Her ‘AH HA’ Music Video, Complete With A Perfectly-Timed Kash Doll Cameo

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close