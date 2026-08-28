Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Delonte West Says LeBron James Still Checks on Him

Delonte West Says LeBron James And His Family Still Check on Him

Years after ugly rumors involving West and LeBron’s mother dominated headlines, the former NBA guard says James and his family still check on him. 

Published on August 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Pick the playlist for your chance to win $250 + tickets to see Chris Brown and Usher. 106.7 WTLC logo and radio frequency.
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two
Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Delonte West says that despite the rumors, controversy and personal struggles that have followed him for years, LeBron James and his family have never completely stopped checking in.

The former NBA guard recently appeared on Kick streamer N3on’s livestream, where he offered an update on his life and discussed his relationship with some of the people he played alongside during his NBA career. West, whose struggles with bipolar disorder and other personal challenges have played out publicly over the years, said James and his family have continued making sure he is OK.

“A lot of guys that I played with, LeBron, he’s my – him and his family has called,” West said, adding, “He called my mom all the time, made sure I’m okay.”

That relationship may come as a surprise to anyone who remembers the ugly rumors that swirled around West and James’ mother, Gloria James, when the two were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008. The allegations became one of the NBA’s most persistent pieces of gossip, though West’s recent comments suggest that whatever outsiders believed was happening, the James family has remained concerned about his well-being.

According to West, Gloria James has also reached out directly to his family.

“Miss James, Miss Gloria, she calls my mom, made sure she was still the same,” he said.

West also recalled a message that was passed along through his mother: “Tell my son, ‘I seen him, you better get it together. Don’t make me come check on him.’”

The comments come after years in which videos of West experiencing serious personal difficulties circulated widely online. One particularly disturbing video showed the former NBA player being beaten by another man, adding to public concern about his health and circumstances.

These days, however, West says he is in a much better place. He has maintained an active social media presence and has described himself as “living a good life” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

West spent eight seasons in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. During his career, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Now, N3on is hoping to help West build another chapter in his life. The streamer gave him streaming equipment and helped the former NBA guard launch his own Kick channel.

For West, it appears that the comeback is about more than basketball. And if he ever needs another reminder to stay on track, it sounds like Gloria James might still be ready to come check on him herself.

See social media’s reaction to the stream below.

Delonte West Says LeBron James And His Family Still Check on Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
7 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Al Michaels Roasts Trump’s Lake-Renaming Nonsense During Thursday Night Football

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Did Druski Go Too Far With His CTE Skit? Why The Internet Is Getting Really Sensitive About It

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Miguel Says Wife Margaret Zhang Has Been Subjected To ‘Anti-Asian Attacks’ Following News They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Comments
9 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A “Stupid Piece Of Sh-t” And Social Media Has Her Back

Comments
Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

Sisqó-Stranded Lance Gross Debuts Bleached Blond Targaryen Tresses, His Hilarious Wife Say She’s ‘Sticking Beside Him’

Comments
Wendy Williams
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Wendy Williams’ Talk Show Legacy Is Getting a New Three-Part Docuseries

Comments
Trending
12 Items

Trending

News  |  Davonta Herring

Man Allegedly Posed As An NFL Star To Scam Women Goes Viral: Here’s What We Know

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

The Gag Is…Keke Palmer Clarifies She’s Not Actually ‘Asexual,’ Says Mental Stimulation Sparks Her Spicy Side

Comments
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Jasmine Guy Is Ready to Tell Her Story in New Memoir ‘A Different Girl’

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

From The Bronx To Brooklyn: Cardi B Hits The Streets Of NYC For Her ‘AH HA’ Music Video, Complete With A Perfectly-Timed Kash Doll Cameo

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close