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Cardi B Hits The Streets Of NYC For Her "AH HA" Music Video

From The Bronx To Brooklyn: Cardi B Hits The Streets Of NYC For Her ‘AH HA’ Music Video, Complete With A Perfectly-Timed Kash Doll Cameo

Published on August 28, 2026
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  • Cardi B's new music video 'AH HA' captures the fiery energy of her latest hit through a Brooklyn block party scene.
  • The video features Cardi delivering confident lyrics while rocking a range of bold, eye-catching outfits and hairstyles.
  • Cardi is joined by fellow rapper Kash Doll, who makes a memorable cameo appearance in the vibrant visual.

Cardi B is bringing the heat to New York, and she’s got Kash Doll along for the ride.

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Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The Love & Hip Hop alum traveled from her native Bronx down to Brooklyn to shoot the visuals for her latest hit, “AH HA.”

The track, which dropped last month, marks Cardi’s first new release since her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, and the video turns the song’s fiery energy into a full-on Brooklyn block party, complete with bold looks, four-wheelers, and some killer choreo.

The video wastes no time setting the scene. An older man holds up a giant newspaper with the headline “¡QUE CALOR!” (“It’s so hot!”), while the sweltering temperatures are driven home with shots of a golden bikini hanging on a clothesline in front of a spinning fan and a thermometer climbing past 100 degrees.

From there, Cardi hits the avenue in a red, black, and white crop-top-and-shorts set, accessorized with a massive Jesus piece. She delivers her bars from a Brooklyn stoop, kicking off the track’s unapologetic message to anyone with something to say about her.

Cardi keeps the energy up as she aims at her haters, delivering plenty of slick one-liners throughout the visual. Her waist-length black hair bounces behind her as she moves through the neighborhood, serving look after look.

The video also features trans influencer “FreeBandz Kitten” and her viral “Kitten Salute.”

The action then shifts to a beauty salon, where Cardi and her crew turn a routine hair appointment into a dance session. The ladies, including her hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, dance in their salon chairs beneath hooded dryers before Cardi hops onto the back of a quad as riders on four-wheelers take over the streets.

And the looks only get bolder. Cardi rocks knee-high pink leather boots with matching short shorts and a leather bra, topped off with a striking lime green hairstyle that makes the look even more eye-catching.

But one of the biggest moments comes when Kash Doll makes her cameo.

Cardi rolls through the streets in a red, white, and blue bikini look with fiery red hair before walking past Kash Doll, perfectly timed to the lyric, “I probably should’ve sent this beat to Kash Doll.” The cameo gives the Detroit rapper a memorable moment in the video and turns one of Cardi’s standout bars into a fun visual shout-out.

The “AH HA” video arrives after Cardi wrapped her first-ever North American arena headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama tour, earlier this year. She also landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hottest Female Rappers list for the first half of 2026.

The track has continued to make waves, becoming Cardi’s 30th top-10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart while reaching No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the full video below:

From The Bronx To Brooklyn: Cardi B Hits The Streets Of NYC For Her ‘AH HA’ Music Video, Complete With A Perfectly-Timed Kash Doll Cameo was originally published on bossip.com

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