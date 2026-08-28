Braun: Storm Recovery Moving Forward

Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun / Office of Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Three weeks after severe weather brought flooding and wind damage to Indiana, many Hoosiers are still cleaning up and trying to recover.

Gov. Mike Braun and state and federal officials discussed the recovery effort at a news conference Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s major disaster declaration covers 21 Indiana counties, including Marion County. That opens the door to federal aid for eligible homeowners and renters.

FEMA Regional Administrator Fred Kaehler says more than 13,000 people have already registered for assistance.

“The best and fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov,” Kaehler said. “Over 13,000 already registered. It’s fantastic. The majority of those did that online.”

Kaehler says FEMA crews will also be working in communities alongside state officials.

“Our teams will be out in the communities working with the state and designated locations,” he said. “Some state-led recovery resources will offer in-person support.”

Kaehler says residents have 60 days to apply, but they shouldn’t wait.

“Citizens and residents have 60 days to apply for assistance, but don’t wait,” Kaehler said.

Braun says the recovery will require several sources of funding, especially as communities deal with major infrastructure damage.

“There’s going to be all kinds of ways to cross-fund stuff,” Braun said. “The immediate response was mostly going to come from the state and locals.”

Braun says the potential damage statewide is significant, ranging from hundreds of millions of dollars to several billion.

“You’ve got to remember the range of potential damages go from a half-billion up to maybe four or five,” Braun said.

He pointed to a bridge destroyed in Carmel as an example of how expensive the recovery could become.

“That bridge up in Carmel that was taken out could be anywhere from $20 million, maybe $30 to $35 million,” Braun said. “Bridges are expensive, and that kind of infrastructure damage adds up.”

Officials are urging residents to document everything. Take photos of damaged furniture, appliances, vehicles and flooring, and keep receipts for cleanup and repair costs.

People with insurance should file a claim with their insurance company first. FEMA may help with some home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses that are not covered by insurance.

Indiana is also working to provide additional help through state disaster programs, including Disaster SNAP.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to watch for scams as cleanup and rebuilding continue.

Rokita says scammers may try to take advantage of people who are desperate to get their homes and property back in shape.

“And so when that knocks, and it’s not a FEMA person, but it’s maybe someone impersonating a FEMA person, or it’s just this contractor who says, ‘You know what? I can make all this pain go away. Just write me a big down payment check,’” Rokita said.

Rokita is urging residents to research contractors before hiring anyone and to be wary of anyone demanding a large payment upfront.

Hoosiers can apply for FEMA assistance through the FEMA app or at DisasterAssistance.gov. They can also call 211 or 866-211-9966 for information about available disaster assistance.

Braun: Storm Recovery Moving Forward was originally published on wibc.com