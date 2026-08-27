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Mary J. Blige's Journey to Choosing Herself

Mary J. Blige Says the Greatest Love Lesson Was Learning to Choose Herself

Mary J. Blige shares powerful lessons about self-love, healing, accountability and why she learned to choose herself before loving someone else.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Mary J. Blige Says the Greatest Love Lesson Was Learning to Choose Herself

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
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Mary J. Blige self-love journey has taught the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul one powerful lesson: before she could truly love someone else, she had to learn how to choose and love herself.

During a candid conversation about relationships, healing and self-worth, Blige reflected on how her understanding of love has changed through the years.

Mary Learned to Choose Herself

Blige said she once approached personal growth with the idea of becoming the woman someone else would choose.

Eventually, that mindset shifted.

Instead of doing the work to be chosen by a man, she began working on herself so she could choose herself.

For Blige, the Mary J. Blige self-love journey meant understanding that healthy love begins within.

Healing Also Required Accountability

Self-love didn’t mean avoiding the uncomfortable parts of her past.

Blige recalled reaching a spiritual turning point when she prayed, “Lord, show me myself.”

What followed was an honest examination of her own behavior. She began taking responsibility for her choices, apologizing to people she had hurt and moving away from placing all the blame on others.

That level of accountability became another part of her healing.

Creating the Life She Wants

Blige also discussed her decision not to have children, explaining that watching some family members struggle influenced how she viewed motherhood.

Instead, she prioritized the freedom to build her career and create a life that felt right for her.

The Mary J. Blige self-love journey is bigger than relationships. It’s about knowing yourself well enough to stop waiting for outside validation.

And after everything Mary has sung about love, heartbreak and healing over the years, this may be one of her most powerful messages yet:

Choosing yourself isn’t selfish. Sometimes, it’s where the real love story begins.

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