Eric Benét Is Turning 60, Getting Real About Mental Health and Finally Letting Fans See His Funny Side

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Eric Benét mental health and career reflections are giving fans a different look at the R&B favorite as he approaches a milestone birthday.

After three decades of love songs, Grammy nominations and that unmistakable voice, Benét is opening up about turning 60, protecting his mental health and finally letting fans meet the man behind the music.

And apparently, he’s been funny this whole time.

The Funny Eric Benét Was Always There

Fans who follow Benét on social media have seen his impressions, jokes and playful videos. But early in his career, that side of his personality wasn’t exactly encouraged.

Benét recalled being advised to tone down his “goofy Milwaukee jokester” personality to protect the polished romantic image surrounding songs like “Spend My Life With You.”

Social media changed that.

Now, he has the freedom to show fans more of his authentic personality—and they’re loving it.

Writing Has Become Part of His Healing

The Eric Benét mental health and career conversation also includes his advocacy for Black men to talk more openly about emotional wellness.

Benét says creativity beyond music has become an important outlet. He’s writing fiction, developing an audiobook and working on a children’s book inspired by bedtime stories he created for his daughters.

That creativity is also helping him process his own emotions.

Sixty and Still Evolving

Benét turns 60 in October, but slowing down doesn’t appear to be part of the plan.

His music continues to evolve, too. “Who’s Gonna Save Us?” explores social responsibility and what happens when institutions fail the people they’re supposed to serve.

He’s also speaking candidly about personal accountability, choosing to own past decisions rather than hide behind labels or excuses.

The Eric Benét mental health and career journey proves something worth remembering: getting older doesn’t mean becoming less of yourself.

Sometimes, it means finally having the freedom to become more.

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