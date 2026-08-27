Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Eric Benét Turns 60, Opens Up About Mental Health and Humor

Eric Benét Is Turning 60, Getting Real About Mental Health and Finally Letting Fans See His Funny Side

Eric Benét reflects on turning 60, his three-decade R&B career, mental health advocacy, writing and finally showing fans his naturally funny side.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Pick the playlist for your chance to win $250 + tickets to see Chris Brown and Usher. 106.7 WTLC logo and radio frequency.

Eric Benét Is Turning 60, Getting Real About Mental Health and Finally Letting Fans See His Funny Side

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Eric Benét mental health and career reflections are giving fans a different look at the R&B favorite as he approaches a milestone birthday.

After three decades of love songs, Grammy nominations and that unmistakable voice, Benét is opening up about turning 60, protecting his mental health and finally letting fans meet the man behind the music.

And apparently, he’s been funny this whole time.

The Funny Eric Benét Was Always There

Fans who follow Benét on social media have seen his impressions, jokes and playful videos. But early in his career, that side of his personality wasn’t exactly encouraged.

Benét recalled being advised to tone down his “goofy Milwaukee jokester” personality to protect the polished romantic image surrounding songs like “Spend My Life With You.”

Social media changed that.

Now, he has the freedom to show fans more of his authentic personality—and they’re loving it.

Writing Has Become Part of His Healing

The Eric Benét mental health and career conversation also includes his advocacy for Black men to talk more openly about emotional wellness.

Benét says creativity beyond music has become an important outlet. He’s writing fiction, developing an audiobook and working on a children’s book inspired by bedtime stories he created for his daughters.

That creativity is also helping him process his own emotions.

Sixty and Still Evolving

Benét turns 60 in October, but slowing down doesn’t appear to be part of the plan.

His music continues to evolve, too. “Who’s Gonna Save Us?” explores social responsibility and what happens when institutions fail the people they’re supposed to serve.

He’s also speaking candidly about personal accountability, choosing to own past decisions rather than hide behind labels or excuses.

The Eric Benét mental health and career journey proves something worth remembering: getting older doesn’t mean becoming less of yourself.

Sometimes, it means finally having the freedom to become more.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna Proved She Was a “Real One” Long Before Romance

Steve Madden Says HBCUs Deserve More Corporate Investment — And His Company Is Putting Resources Behind It

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before

Related Tags

Benét Eric Benét Sixty and Still Evolving Spend My Life With You

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Mary J. Blige Says the Greatest Love Lesson Was Learning to Choose Herself

Comments
Poster advertising a "No Limit Tour Camo Challenge" event, with details about a $1000 prize for the best camouflage outfit. The poster features images of rappers Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, and others.
Contests  |  emartinezione

No Limit Tour Camo Challenge

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Eric Benét Is Turning 60, Getting Real About Mental Health and Finally Letting Fans See His Funny Side

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Meta Agrees to $17B Settlement Over Social Media Addiction

Comments
2 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

What Are The 2026 Hurricane Names? The Complete List

Comments
20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Right Now

Comments
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Comments
Local  |  Renuka Kadakia

Meta Settlement Has Hoosier Families Rethinking Social Media

Comments
News  |  Christopher Smith

Dame Dash Shares Last Texts With Aaliyah Before Her Death

Comments
Uncategorized  |  Jake McDaniel

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Indy Murals Keep Legacy Alive

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close