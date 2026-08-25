Source: FOX 59

ANDERSON, Ind. – Indiana is waiting for President Trump’s approval of more FEMA funds for flood victims.

“We’re calling upon the president to take the action that needs to be done. It is absolutely a prerequisite,” said Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

Across the community, the mayor estimates there’s at least $28 million in damages, with urgency to assist in any way they can.

“We are going to set aside $600,000 for the creation of a city-funded general emergency assistance program to meet the immediate needs for those hit hardest,” said Broderick.

Those funds will be split between 600 households that were impacted within the city’s 100-year flood plan.

One of those areas is Alexandria Pike.

Resident Susan Richardson lives along the road and still has several inches of standing water in her basement more than 10 days after the initial flood.

“I don’t think people, unless you’ve lived through it, realize the devastation that all of us have experienced,” she said.

Her neighbor Brandy Neff also lost everything.

Both attended the mayor’s press conference Monday, where he made this funding announcement, and felt their questions were dismissed.

“My reaction is he was frustrated with the people that were asking questions of this community,” said Neff.

However, every dollar helps.

They’re appreciative of any assistance they can get right now as they continue to clean up.

“Nothing will ever make up for our losses, but we will take the $1,000 because it will help us today for a short time,” said Neff.

The city will begin handing out applications by the 27th.

Payments will be issued within five days of applications being submitted. The money can be used however the applicant sees fit.

Anderson Mayor Pledges $600K for City Flood Victims was originally published on wibc.com