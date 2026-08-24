Doting Dad The Game Gifts Daughter Cali A $300K Maybach For Sweet 16, Praises His Precious Progeny In Touching Tribute

The Game gifted his daughter a luxury Mercedes Maybach worth $300,000 for her 16th birthday.

Cali's birthday celebration included a lavish party with all the trimmings, including a performance by artist Kalan.FrFr.

The Game loves him some Cali Dream Taylor, so much that he’s admittedly spoiling the teen with an extravagant gift.

The Compton rapper recently turned his daughter’s Sweet 16 into a full-blown luxury car reveal that’s bringing back the MTV My Sweet 16 energy, to the tune of $300K.

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

According to Complex, The Game gifted his daughter, Cali Dream Taylor, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth roughly $300,000 during her birthday party in Beverly Hills on Saturday (Aug. 22). The vehicle showed up wrapped in an oversized pink bow, because if you’re going to do it, you might as well do it right.

Cali’s New Whip:

Video from the party shows The Game walking Cali outside with a blindfold covering her eyes while family and friends waited to see her reaction. Once the blindfold came off, Cali hopped straight into the driver’s seat and posed with the keys like she already knew this was going to be a special one.

Per TMZ, the party had all the trimmings of a proper Hollywood teen bash — including dancing, a photo booth and a pink crown-topped birthday cake. Los Angeles artist Kalan.FrFr performed for the crowd, and Cali’s siblings were right there celebrating alongside her.

What makes the timing even sweeter is that Cali’s actual birthday (Aug. 21) landed just one day after The Game dropped his new album The Documentary III. He addressed the overlap publicly ahead of time and shared that Cali told him it was okay to prioritize the album release, saying they could celebrate her big day the next day instead. That kind of grace from a teenager clearly did not go unnoticed.

The Game shared a touching tribute to his precious progeny, calling his daughter his “world,” “best friend,” and “lifeline” while praising her straight A’s and big heart.

The doting dad also explained why he intentionally spoils her, writing,

“I purposely set the bar this high so that no one on this earth can ever deter you or dangle material things over your head.”

He went on to say that Cali is growing into “an amazing young woman” and thanked her for making fatherhood easy

Cali is The Game’s daughter with his ex-fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge. The two have never been shy about co-parenting in the public eye, and The Game has praised Cambridge as an amazing parent on more than one occasion.

Tiffney also marked Cali’s birthday with a special tribute, calling the teen everything she prayed for and sharing how much joy it brought her to see her happy.

“I hope your dad and I made your heart smile – you deserve it,” she wrote before describing Cali’s birthday bash as “EPIC.”

She also thanked the team who helped bring the celebration together, and praised The Game for “ALWAYS looking out for our kids, taking care of them, and spoiling them rotten.”

Happy 16th birthday, Cali!!!

Doting Dad The Game Gifts Daughter Cali A $300K Maybach For Sweet 16, Praises His Precious Progeny In Touching Tribute was originally published on bossip.com