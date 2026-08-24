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50 Cent Trolls Tyrese While Calling Marriage A 'Bad Contract'

‘Can’t Get A Dolla Outta Me’: Perpetually Petty 50 Cent Trolls Tyrese While Calling Marriage A ‘Bad Contract’

50 Cent is making it clear that we'll never see a Mrs. Jackson on his arm calling marriage a bad business move for men with means.

Published on August 24, 2026
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Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson keeps an unpopular opinion in his back pocket and a penchant for trolling in his front one. Now, his latest two cents center around marriage and singer Tyrese.

Two images of Black men, one smiling and wearing a patterned suit, the other with a serious expression wearing a denim jacket.
Source: Prince Williams/ Filmmagic

Before popping up at the Donell Jones v. Joe Verzuz battle, 50 Cent had a few words to share about why marriage is not in the cards for him.

“Marriage is a bad contract,” he said during an episode of Apple Music’s Rap Life Review. “It’s the only contract you have to renegotiate to get to a good place. Marriage is the biggest investment: your time and your energy, and then it goes left, child support will call you.”

Marked safe from having to marry 50!

Also in attendance for the R&B showdown was Tyrese, whose vocals are often called upon for nights like those, and, of course, 50 took an opportunity to poke fun at the singer’s previous marital troubles. The “Sweet Lady” singer’s viral pleas to his ex-wife over custody and visitation for their daughter have gone down in internet infamy, but no one has brought it up to him in a joking manner…until now.

During their sit-down with Apple Music, 50 turned to Tyrese and screamed, “What more do you want from me?” to him before going on with his sentiments about marriage. The “How You Gonna Act Like That?” singer didn’t seem to be fazed by the trolling as he remained calm and made light of the moment, saying,

“We hate when you’re upset.”

Chile, Curtis is something else.

It still seemed to be all love between them as Tyrese posted a series of photos from the night that also included 50. He also gave him a shoutout on Instagram, claiming that the two have some projects in the works.

“We got some big things coming up 50,” he wrote. “All I can say is get ready.! B. Mona Scott-Young is running point on. Let’s go let’s go.”

Maybe it was just spicy words with friends. Either way, the ladies aren’t likely to lose any sleep over not ever becoming Mrs. Curtis Jackson. It’s well documented how he treats the women and children in his life. More power to him!

‘Can’t Get A Dolla Outta Me’: Perpetually Petty 50 Cent Trolls Tyrese While Calling Marriage A ‘Bad Contract’ was originally published on bossip.com

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