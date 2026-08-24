Porn Star Kira Noir Reveals Why An X-Rated ‘Black Panther’ Parody Was Never Filmed — But The Culture Isn’t Buying It: ‘We Are The Weaklinks, Bro’

He asked Noir if she’d ever love starring in one of the big-budget X-rated films, when she explained that a Black Panther-inspired porno never happened because Black male porn actors were against disparaging the film in any way.

Adult actress Kira Noir was on the aptly titled 2 Goons podcast, discussing the state of her industry when one of the hosts mentioned the porn parody of Deadpool having better representation than the actual film.

Porn movies are infamous for biting off famous movie titles and creating sex-filled parodies that aren’t exactly focused on dialogue, but now we know at least one Marvel flick that will never get the X-rated treatment… Black Panther .

“…then Black Panther came out, and it was a big, big cultural moment,” Noir begins. “And all of the Black men in the industry signed a public letter saying that they would never do a parody of Black Panther to like protect the sanctity of it. And I was like, I totally feel you, but also [f-ck!] I would have been able to do that. They just didn’t want to disrespect it. They didn’t want to make fun of Black Panther by doing a parody.”

She added, “I totally understand it. I wasn’t going to argue with a single one of them.”

While gooners will never get to see a Wakanda-based porno with King T’Challa going at it with Nakia, there has been a recent major development in the actual Black Panther franchise’s future.

At Comic-Con San Diego, director Ryan Coogler announced that David Jonsson would step into the role of the new Black Panther as T’Challa’s adult-aged son, Prince T’Challa II.

“Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin [Feige], thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said on stage. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

See social media’s reaction to the porn industry forgoing the parody in the name of honor below.