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Resurfaced Zendaya Clip Sparks Hilarious Memes

Shake It Up! The Internet Flips Resurfaced Zendaya Clip From Her Cutesy Disney Channel Era Into HILARIOUS Memes & More

Our definitive collection of viral Zendaya memes trending across social media

Published on August 24, 2026
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Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" - Arrivals
Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

By now, you’ve probably seen a clip of 14-year-old Zendaya doing a cutesy laugh-and-pose (that you’d expect from a child star on a hit Disney Channel show) while attending the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never World Premiere in a nostalgic moment currently fueling hilarious memes across the internet.

Resurfaced by always-funny shenanigan enthusiast @itsKARY_, the internet’s latest meme obsession skyrocketed into a viral sensation that gets funnier (and more relatably specific) by the day.

For those who love a good rabbit hole to spiral down, the now-immortalized clip is from Zendaya’s 2011 purple carpet appearance where she answered questions like the one below while stylin’ and profilin’ in her snazzy fit.

At the time, she was the star of Disney Channel show Shake It Up which set the stage for her inevitable ascension to superstardom over a decade later.

Fast-forward to 2026 where she’s one of the most bankable stars in the world after surpassing $3 billion at the global box office with highly anticipated blockbuster Dune 3 still on the way this December.

With the massive success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, the 29-year-old mega-star and superstar hubby Tom Holland became the highest-grossing power couple in Hollywood. Whew!

What would you do if a meme of 14-year-old you went viral? Tell us down below and enjoy the absolute funniest of the memes on the flip.

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Shake It Up! The Internet Flips Resurfaced Zendaya Clip From Her Cutesy Disney Channel Era Into HILARIOUS Memes & More was originally published on bossip.com

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