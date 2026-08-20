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Elon Musk Wants Derek Chauvin Freed For George Floyd's Murder

Elon Musk Wants Derek Chauvin Freed For George Floyd’s Murder, Sparks Social Media Firestorm

The X owner has thrown his influence behind a conservative campaign to pardon the former Minneapolis officer convicted in George Floyd’s murder.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Elon Musk, a professional meddler in American business, continues his life’s work as he’s now calling for the release of Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin, yes, that Derek Chauvin. 

The South African immigrant believes that Chauvin has been unjustly incarcerated in the kneeling murder of George Floyd. 

In a recent social media post Musk claimed that Chauvin shouldn’t be in federal prison for Floyd’s death and has called for him to be released. Musk has joined a conservative campaign who’ve argued that the former officer was not the cause of Floyd’s death and never intended for the death to happen.

Not only does Musk own the social media platform to which he shared his highly divisive message, but he has the president’s ear, causing a massive digital meltdown by reopening an already sore racial wound. 

Musk has reportedly used his massive influence to prop up the conservative movement, asking for a federal pardon for the convicted officer. 

The controversy started when conservative commentator Ben Shapiro launched a formal petition demanding a pardon, arguing that Chauvin was completely railroaded by political pressure,” Yahoo News reports. 

Shapiro claimed that Chauvin’s guilty verdict was the feather in the cap of the woke political movement rather than a fairly decided assessment of the facts. Musk shared the petition with his millions of like-minded followers and also claimed the verdict was unjust.  

Chauvin is currently serving a 22-year sentence for second-degree unintentional murder. Legal experts quickly noted that Chauvin was also convicted on state charges, so a presidential pardon would only release him from his federal prison sentence. 

Musk and his conservative crew have created alternative theories regarding what happened the day that Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, which ultimately led to Floyd’s death. 

In his post, Musk confidently stated that the facts show Chauvin was not the cause of death. He echoed a popular conservative talking point that focuses heavily on the presence of fentanyl and other drugs in Floyd’s system at the time of the arrest,” Yahoo News. 

Conservatives who believe in Musk’s brand of politics also noted that Floyd had a criminal past and history of drug use and claim that his death was the result of an accidental overdose. 

Meanwhile, that theory blatantly ignores the official medical findings that found that Floyd didn’t die of an accidental overdose, but rather “cardiopulmonary arrest directly caused by the officer’s knee pressing into his neck for over 9 minutes,” Yahoo News reports. 

See the debate his opinions sparked on social media below.

Elon Musk Wants Derek Chauvin Freed For George Floyd’s Murder, Sparks Social Media Firestorm was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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