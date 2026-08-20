K. Michelle Doubles Down On ‘Mean Girl’ Innocence After Kandi’s Claims, Sends Stern Warning To Shamea–‘Keep Playing With Me!’

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The drama between K. Michelle, Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton is heating up off-camera.

On Wednesday, K. Michelle took to social media to set the record straight after Kandi appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show and threw some shade at the Jesus & Whiskey star. During the interview, host Francesca Amiker informed Kandi that K. Michelle allegedly called her “a mean girl” during this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but K says that’s far from the truth.

K. Michelle said she never asked Shamea to go to a concert with her and Kandi, the root of the “mean girl” allegations.

K. Michelle disputed the claim on social media and addressed it again during a live social media Q&A on Aug. 20.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

While defending herself, the singer also opened up about what allegedly happened the night she spent time with Shamea and her mother, and issued Shamea a warning, suggesting she has information that her co-star probably would not want made public.

K. Michelle began by addressing the Charlie Wilson concert, making it clear that she never asked to attend the event with Shamea and Kandi, a claim Shamea brought up during her interview with Carlos King in June. The off-camera situation has reportedly contributed to the tension between Kandi and the singer this season, along with those fiery “mean girl” claims.

“Y’all know damn well ain’t asked to go no Charlie Wilson concert with no Kandi… No disrespect, but for what?” she explained.

K. Michelle said that after spending time with Shamea and her mother that night, she realized she needed to keep her “distance,” claiming that something felt “wrong” to her.

According to K. Michelle, she later spoke with Shamea by phone, during which she claimed Shamea told her that Kandi had learned she was offended about not being invited to the concert, due to the Xscape singer’s loyalty to Rasheeda Frost, K. Michelle’s longtime foe. Shamea allegedly apologized for not inviting her and claimed she and Kandi would “get long” and be “the best of friends” if they got to know one another.

Still, something felt off. K. Michelle said the entire conversation left her confused because she had never had an issue with Kandi.

“Why are you being messy, Shamia? What are we even talking about? Yes, this is a pretty woman. Yes, she has success. Me and this lady have never had a problem. We’re in the music industry. We’ve never had a problem in over 10 years.”

She continued:

“What are you doing? Telling her, and telling them, Rasheeda and them, telling these girls that I want to hang with them. Out of all of these years, I done got away from that. You done come into my life, and you telling these girls I’m asking to hang with them? You out your f–king mind!”

K. Michelle had something to say to Kandi Burruss and Francesca Amiker about those “mean girl allegations, too.

K. Michelle then pleaded with Shamea to leave her “out” of the drama before shifting her attention to Kandi and Big Tigger Morning Show host Francesca Amiker.

The singer took a shot at Amiker, claiming she could have “had her job” before telling the radio host to “go somewhere and finish your breakfast and read a book.” The comment was noticeably more restrained than the remarks K. Michelle made about Amiker on Wednesday, when she referred to her as Tigger’s “side piece.”

K. Michelle also doubled down on her denial that she ever called Kandi Burruss a “mean girl.”

“Now, when did I say that, b–h? When? When did I say that?”

She also called out Kandi, alleging that the reality star wanted to say something “crazy” about her.

“Because you said it too quick. But that’s okay. I still respect you. I’m still a woman. Sick of it,” she added.

More on the flip!