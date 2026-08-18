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Solange Knowles Honors Former Co-star Hayden Panettiere

Solange Knowles Honors Former Co-star Hayden Panettiere With Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Death

Published on August 18, 2026
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Solange Knowles posted a heartfelt statement in honor of her former co-star, Hayden Panettiere, following her tragic passing.

Two women in stylish black outfits, one with curly dark hair and sunglasses, the other with blonde hair, posing in front of a wall.
Source: Getty Images

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug.18, to honor her Bring It On: All or Nothing co-star. Both starred in the 2006 film as rival cheerleading captains.

Knowles posted a statement to her story paying tribute to Panettiere, writing: “Rest in peace Hayden. In peace, because you are deserving of it. We had so many parallels, and the world watched you so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story. We watched your endless quest for vulnerability and healing.”

“I salute your journey and I honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people,” Solange continued. “Reaching people we never could’ve imagined at that time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light. The light surrounds you now. Rest easy Hayden.”

Knowles, who was 20 when the movie came out, also shared photos of the two from the film, adding the caption “warriors for life.”

Hayden was found unresponsive in Greenville, S.C., on Aug. 16, the Greenville Police Department confirmed to USA Today. Emergency medical personnel responded to the apartment complex after an acquaintance of Panettiere called 911, according to a statement.

“Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Greenville Police Sgt. Jonathan Bragg told USA Today.

The actress’s father, Skip Panettiere, announced her death in a statement later that day.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Solange Knowles Honors Former Co-star Hayden Panettiere With Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Death was originally published on bossip.com

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