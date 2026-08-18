Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Techie Tuesday | New Tech Has Rickey Thinking Android

Published on August 18, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland: Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
  • Apple's rumored AirPods with built-in cameras raise privacy issues, though details remain unclear.
  • Google's Pixel 11 and Samsung's foldable phones offer advanced AI features at high prices.
  • License plate tracking website 'Have I Been Flocked' highlights growing surveillance concerns.
In this photo illustration, an Apple logo is seen displayed
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Technology is moving fast, and Beyoncé ATL had plenty to talk about during a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. From AI-powered earbuds to foldable phones and license plate surveillance, the latest gadgets are raising both excitement and questions.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One of the biggest topics was Apple’s rumored new AirPods featuring built-in cameras. While the idea immediately raised eyebrows, Beyoncé ATL explained that the cameras are reportedly designed to work with Siri and Apple’s artificial intelligence.

The technology could allow the earbuds to better understand a user’s surroundings and provide information based on what is around them, such as traffic lights and other visual details.

Rickey immediately expressed concern about the idea, especially when it comes to privacy.

Beyoncé ATL acknowledged those concerns, explaining that the reports indicate the AirPods would not actually be taking photos or recording video. However, she repeatedly stressed that those details are still being reported and should be viewed cautiously.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

The conversation then shifted to smartphones, where Beyoncé ATL revealed that she may finally be ready to leave the iPhone world and join the Android crowd.

She highlighted Google’s upcoming Pixel 11, which is expected to use AI for features such as translating conversations and videos in real time. The phone is also expected to offer powerful zoom capabilities and start at $899. According to Beyoncé ATL, the Pixel 11 is scheduled to arrive Aug. 20, with the Ultra version reaching significantly higher prices.

Samsung’s latest foldable devices also caught her attention. Beyoncé ATL praised the Galaxy Z Fold, describing the device as essentially combining a traditional smartphone with a tablet. She explained that the phone can function like a regular device when closed and open into a much larger screen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rickey appeared interested enough to consider adding an Android phone to his collection, even if he kept his iPhone.

The price, however, quickly became a sticking point. Beyoncé ATL said the highest-end Samsung model can cost around $2,499. While Rickey wasn’t immediately sold on spending that much, she argued that buyers are essentially getting a small computer in a phone.

Battery life was another factor she discussed. She said the Pixel can last around 30 hours, while the Z Flip can last about 24 hours. She also noted that researchers have favored the Galaxy Z Fold when comparing the two devices.

Related Article: Techie Tuesday | The Tech Hacks Every Parent Needs Right Now

Related Article: Gamers May Need to Prepare for these Big Changes | Techie Tuesday

But the most eye-opening technology discussed may have been surveillance.

Beyoncé ATL introduced listeners to “Have I Been Flocked,” a website that allows people to enter their vehicle’s license plate information and check whether their car has reportedly appeared in Flock surveillance records.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Techie Tuesday | New Tech Has Rickey Thinking Android was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Randal Pearson, Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Television  |  JC

Sterling K. Brown teases ‘Paradise’ season 3: ‘So off the wall’

Comments
Megan Thee Stallion KPopped
Music  |  JC

Megan Thee Stallion Earns Multiple New RIAA Certifications as ‘Savage’ Hits 6x Platinum

Comments
01:24:20
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Karlous Miller, Lil Rel Talk The Last Stand and Roast Rickey

Comments
13 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

National ICEE Day: Deals To Beat The Heat

Comments
ONE Musicfest 2025
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

ONE Musicfest Is Taking 2026 Off — But Atlanta’s Festival Favorite Is Coming Back

Comments
21 Items
Entertainment  |  Kayla Walker

Spice, Soca & Stunning Sizzlers: The Baddest Beauties Who Brought The Heat To Grenada Spicemas 2026

Comments
30 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Martin Berrios

Denim Tears’ Latest Collection Honors Fashion Legend André Leon Talley

Comments
Trending

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Who Ran The WNBA This Week: Indiana Fever Surge, A'ja Wilson Makes History & The Aces Clinch

Comments
Hair  |  Tatayana Yomary

Why Are Black Women Returning To Relaxers? The Experts Are Sounding Off

Comments
8 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Kanye West Fans Keep Ranking His Eras Based On His Album Releases & Here’s How We See It

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close