Justin Callaway (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is getting over a century behind bars after being convicted of fatally shooting another man two years ago.

In April, Justin Callaway was found guilty of one count of murder, plus unlawful carrying of a handgun and auto theft. He was sentenced on Thursday to 101 years in prison. 20 of those years are because Callaway is a habitual offender.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Callaway shot and killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after Clark confronted Callaway about a stolen car.

IMPD said Callaway had taken a red Pontiac that belonged to a friend of Clark’s four days before the shooting. The confrontation started after Clark spotted the stolen Pontiac at a supermarket.

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder was originally published on wibc.com