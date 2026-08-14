Listen Live
Close
Trending
What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home Read Full Story →
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder

Justin Callaway killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after the two got into an argument over a stolen vehicle.

Published on August 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and facial tattoos.
Justin Callaway (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is getting over a century behind bars after being convicted of fatally shooting another man two years ago.

In April, Justin Callaway was found guilty of one count of murder, plus unlawful carrying of a handgun and auto theft. He was sentenced on Thursday to 101 years in prison. 20 of those years are because Callaway is a habitual offender.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Callaway shot and killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after Clark confronted Callaway about a stolen car.

IMPD said Callaway had taken a red Pontiac that belonged to a friend of Clark’s four days before the shooting. The confrontation started after Clark spotted the stolen Pontiac at a supermarket.

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
Trending

Trending

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
2 Items
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

D23: ‘X-Men’ Cast Announced, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ & ‘VisionQuest’ Get New Trailers

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
16:35
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

‘I’m Back’: 15 Athletes Who Came Out Of Retirement

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close