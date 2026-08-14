Oprah Distances Herself From Politics Of Dr. Phil And Dr. Oz

The Washington Post / Kamil Krzaczynski / Jim Watson / Getty

Of all the careers that were jumpstarted thanks to the decades-spanning success of The Oprah Winfrey Show, none have benefitted more (besides Oprah herself!) than Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Once regulars on her hit talk show that ran from 1986 to 2011, both the psychologist and physician have since gone on to host their own respective talk shows and, oh yeah, align with The Trump Administration.

Unfortunately for them, the media maven is making it crystal clear that she wants zero to do with either one of their political associations.

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Speaking with Emmy Magazine in a recent interview, Oprah took a minute to look back on the empire she’s built thus far as the iconic show approaches its 40th anniversary. In the midst of reminiscing, she decided to address the backlash she’s received for her part in platforming both Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz to become the polarizing political figures they are today. “People criticize me for Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz, because of their politics or their views,” she told the outlet, going on to state, “Everybody has their own path in life, and it has not one thing to do with me, and I don’t have one thing to do with them. At the time, the reason and intention behind me giving them their breaks was I thought they had valuable information to share that had been meaningful to me.”



She gives credit to Dr. Phil for the mental support he provided during a 1998 defamation trial, and best friend, Gayle King, for introducing her to the wise-yet-simple medical expertise of Dr. Oz.

As some may know, Dr. Phil put his support behind Trump in late 2024, which led to the Republican President appointing him to serve on the administration’s Religious Liberty Commission in May 2025. Dr. Oz on the other hand went full politico in becoming Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last year following his loyalty shown to Trump throughout the 2020 pandemic, particularly in promoting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19. Trump also appointed him to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition during his first term in 2018.

Oprah and Trump have an interesting history, which includes him being a guest on her show in 1988, him telling Larry King she was his top choice for a running mate back in 1999 and a now-infamous note she wrote in response to him in 2000 that read, “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

She would later support Hilary Clinton against him during the 2016 presidential run, and recanted the note in conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings in March 2023 by confirming that she might’ve thought it was a good idea 23 years ago but in no way felt the same in recent years.

Does Oprah deserve flack for putting on Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz to become high-ranking Trumpies? See what some are saying on social media below:

1. I firmly agree with Oprah. Introducing someone to the world doesn’t require them to not support who they desire or to adopt certain beliefs. People have the undeniable right to support and act based on their own choices. Anything else is manipulation.

via @DrGaryLewi62395