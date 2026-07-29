Grocery Bills Climbing, Boardroom Diversity, and More
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Grocery Bills Climbing, Boardroom Diversity, and More
- Household food affordability at highest strain in 50 years, pushing families to find creative solutions.
- Republican governor criticizes proposed deportation of Haitian migrants, citing their positive impact on communities.
- Corporate boardroom diversity falls to decade-low, as legal and political challenges obstruct progress.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Her latest rundown touched everything from the grocery aisle to the boardroom, and closed with a celebration worth cheering. Here’s the breakdown of the news that matters most to us right now.
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The Cost of Feeding Your Family Keeps Climbing
Grocery bills are stretching households to the limit. Urban food prices have jumped a staggering 33% since 2019, pushing household food affordability to its highest level of strain in half a century. Families are getting creative to survive the checkout line, turning to strategic couponing, discount markets, and careful meal planning to make dollars go further. This isn’t just kitchen-table talk anymore. Food affordability has become a central issue for voters heading into the fall midterms, and candidates who ignore it may pay a price at the ballot box.
RELATED STORY: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026
A Republican Governor Speaks Out for Haitian Migrants
In a move that crossed party lines, Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine publicly criticized the Trump administration’s plan to arrest and deport thousands of Haitian migrants after their temporary protected status expired. DeWine called the proposed deportation sweep a “major mistake” for both the nation and the state of Ohio. He pointed to the real impact these residents have made, noting that Haitian communities revitalized cities like Springfield through business creation and essential labor. His words underscore a truth our community knows well: immigrant families strengthen the places they call home.
Boardroom Diversity Slides to a Decade Low
The numbers tell a sobering story. A new analysis from executive search firm Spencer Stewart reveals that corporate boardroom diversity among S&P 500 companies has fallen to its lowest level in over a decade. Diversity advocates point to several forces behind the decline: intensifying political scrutiny, executive branch actions targeting diversity initiatives, and the legal fallout from landmark Supreme Court rulings. For professionals working to break through the glass ceiling, the message is clear. The fight for representation at the top is far from over.
RELATED STORY: Black Women’s Unemployment Rate Rising Disproportionately
From the Good News Files: Sigma Gamma Rho Honors Its Trailblazers
Now for something to celebrate. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. welcomed a distinguished new class of honorary members during its 51st Biennial Boulé in Tampa, Florida. The Trailblazer Class shines with talent across sports, media, and public service. Inductees include actress and producer Tami Roman Youngblood, hip hop pioneer MC Shy Rock, and basketball legend Lynette Woodard. The sorority praised these visionaries for breaking historical barriers and inspiring the generations coming behind them.
RELATED STORY: Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Grocery Bills Climbing, Boardroom Diversity, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com