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Big Daddy Kane Talks Rakim, Kool G Rap, LL Cool J’s Inspiration For His Last Album

Big Daddy Kane is set to release his final album, “Curtain Call,” which reflects on mature topics like life, fatherhood, and growth in Hip-Hop. The album features collaborations with artists like Ghostface Killah and Anthony Hamilton. Moreover, it aims to cater to an older audience in the genre. LL Cool J’s latest album inspired Kane to return to the studio after more than 20 years. This emphasizes the importance of growth and evolution in music. Kane also praises Grandmaster Caz as a major influence on his career. In addition, he highlights the impact of older artists in the industry. Source: https://allhiphop.com/uncategorized/big-daddy-kane-talks-rakim-kool-g-rap-ll-cool-js-inspiration-for-his-last-album/