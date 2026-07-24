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Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Police were called to the school in February after staff noticed irregular purchases.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Heritage Christian School says a review of its spending uncovered more than $200,000 in questionable charges, and investigators say many of them trace back to former academic director Angela Ruiz‑Pearce.

She appeared in court Wednesday after a warrant had been out since mid‑July. Ruiz‑Pearce argued she shouldn’t be taken into custody because of health concerns, but the judge denied her request.

Police were called to the school in February after staff noticed irregular purchases. Detectives later found she’d used her school credit card for Botox, laser treatments, jewelry and other personal expenses.

They say the Amazon records were so mixed they couldn’t separate legitimate school purchases from fraudulent ones.

Ruiz‑Pearce is charged with fraud and theft totaling $96,000 and was released after posting an $8,000 bond.

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court was originally published on wibc.com

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