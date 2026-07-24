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Indiana National Guard Unit Takes Part in Combat Readiness Exercise

Thousands of Indiana National Guard soldiers took part in a training exercise at Camp Atterbury. It was called Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Indiana National Guard logo.
Source: (Logo provided by the Indiana National Guard.)

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Thousands of Indiana National Guard soldiers took part in a training exercise at Camp Atterbury. It was called Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02.

The exercise is one of the first in the nation to test a new layout called a mobile brigade combat team. The Indiana Guard converted its primary ground unit, the 76th Infantry Brigade, into this new design. It helps smaller groups of soldiers move faster and operate independently.

“We don’t want any soldier or airman or anybody to experience something for the first time against an enemy, when it’s a two-way shooting range,” Davis said. “We want to be able to experience that, even if it’s simulated, here so we can think through that, take care of each other and do it successfully.”

The exercise gives soldiers the opportunity to test new drone tactics and faster troop carriers. The training incorporates lessons from the war in Ukraine, showing how vulnerable groups are to drone attacks. Troops from Ukraine, Estonia, Slovakia, and Saudi Arabia also participated.

Guard leaders say lessons learned from the scrimmage will shape the Army before troops head to a larger test in Louisiana next year.

Indiana National Guard Unit Takes Part in Combat Readiness Exercise was originally published on wibc.com

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