Meagan Good Says Her Divorce Became “The Biggest Blessing” of Her Life

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Meagan Good divorce journey is one of healing, faith, and finding purpose through heartbreak. The actress recently opened up about how the end of her marriage to DeVon Franklin ultimately became “the biggest blessing for both of us,” despite the deep pain she initially experienced.

Looking back, Good admitted the divorce challenged everything she believed about faith, relationships, and the future she thought God had planned for her.

From Heartbreak to Healing

When Franklin filed for divorce in 2021 after nearly 10 years of marriage, Good said she struggled to understand why.

She revealed that she felt angry with God, explaining that she believed she had been spiritually led to marry Franklin. As a result, the end of the marriage left her feeling confused and, in her words, “bamboozled.”

The experience also reopened childhood wounds. Good shared that one of her greatest fears was repeating the pattern of her parents’ divorce.

The Meagan Good divorce journey became a season of intentional healing.

She committed to a full year of therapy, avoided alcohol, and allowed herself to fully grieve instead of masking the pain.

A New Perspective

Over time, Good’s outlook changed.

Rather than viewing the marriage as a failure, she now believes it fulfilled its purpose. She described the relationship as a temporary assignment that helped both her and Franklin grow into better versions of themselves.

She also shared that the experience created space for new chapters. Good married Jonathan Majors in 2025, while Franklin has since remarried.

Choosing Gratitude

Today, the Meagan Good divorce journey stands as a reminder that healing doesn’t happen overnight.

Good believes every tear, therapy session, and difficult conversation helped prepare her for the life she has today.

Her story offers encouragement to anyone navigating unexpected endings, proving that sometimes life’s greatest blessings don’t arrive the way we imagined—but they can still lead us exactly where we’re meant to be.

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