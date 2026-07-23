Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Meagan Good Calls Divorce Her Biggest Life Blessing

Meagan Good Says Her Divorce Became “The Biggest Blessing” of Her Life

Meagan Good reflects on how her divorce from DeVon Franklin became a blessing, sharing lessons about healing, faith, and finding new love.

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meagan Good Says Her Divorce Became “The Biggest Blessing” of Her Life

6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Meagan Good divorce journey is one of healing, faith, and finding purpose through heartbreak. The actress recently opened up about how the end of her marriage to DeVon Franklin ultimately became “the biggest blessing for both of us,” despite the deep pain she initially experienced.

Looking back, Good admitted the divorce challenged everything she believed about faith, relationships, and the future she thought God had planned for her.

From Heartbreak to Healing

When Franklin filed for divorce in 2021 after nearly 10 years of marriage, Good said she struggled to understand why.

She revealed that she felt angry with God, explaining that she believed she had been spiritually led to marry Franklin. As a result, the end of the marriage left her feeling confused and, in her words, “bamboozled.”

The experience also reopened childhood wounds. Good shared that one of her greatest fears was repeating the pattern of her parents’ divorce.

The Meagan Good divorce journey became a season of intentional healing.

She committed to a full year of therapy, avoided alcohol, and allowed herself to fully grieve instead of masking the pain.

A New Perspective

Over time, Good’s outlook changed.

Rather than viewing the marriage as a failure, she now believes it fulfilled its purpose. She described the relationship as a temporary assignment that helped both her and Franklin grow into better versions of themselves.

She also shared that the experience created space for new chapters. Good married Jonathan Majors in 2025, while Franklin has since remarried.

Choosing Gratitude

Today, the Meagan Good divorce journey stands as a reminder that healing doesn’t happen overnight.

Good believes every tear, therapy session, and difficult conversation helped prepare her for the life she has today.

Her story offers encouragement to anyone navigating unexpected endings, proving that sometimes life’s greatest blessings don’t arrive the way we imagined—but they can still lead us exactly where we’re meant to be.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

Juicy J and Project Pat Finally Release Their First Joint Album Dem Goats

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before

Related Tags

Franklin Good Jonathan Majors Meagan Good

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
7 Items
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Celebrating Keith Sweat: The R&B Legend Who Defined Slow Jams

6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Meagan Good Says Her Divorce Became “The Biggest Blessing” of Her Life

27 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

A brick building with glass windows and a covered walkway, with people walking on the sidewalk in front of it.
23 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Indiana’s 20 Largest High Schools in 2026, Ranked by Student Enrollment

News  |  Weso

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens And Civilizations

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

51 Items
Soccer  |  Keenan Higgins

Inside The 2026 FIFA World Cup Finale With adidas [RECAP]

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Appoints Jerrells to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

9 Items
Celebrity  |  Keyaira Boone

9 Key Takeaways From Keke Palmer’s Charming Chat With Oprah

Politics  |  Zack Linly

GOP Grills Smithsonian Director Over Exhibits On Black History, Gender And Other Things Republicans Are Afraid Of

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close