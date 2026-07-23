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State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

On Wednesday, the State of Indiana certified former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard for the November ballot.

Published on July 23, 2026

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Greg Ballard
Source: Campaign of Greg Ballard for Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the State of Indiana certified former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard for the November ballot.

Ballard is running as an independent under the Lincoln Party banner.

“It’s good to officially be on the ballot,” Ballard said Wednesday. “It took a lot of hard work from people across Indiana to reach this historic moment. We are pleasantly surprised at how quickly the certification happened, and I want to thank the Indiana Election Division staff for their time and effort in counting all our signatures. It is truly special to be part of this movement. See you on the trail.”

The State certified over 40,000 signatures to enable Ballard to be on the ballot in the Indiana Secretary of State race. He will face Republican Max Engling and Democrat Beau Bayh in November, along with Libertarian Lauri Shillings.

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot was originally published on wibc.com

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