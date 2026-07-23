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Indianapolis Man Convicted of Child Molesting

James Long, 43, was found guilty of three counts of child molesting at the end of a two-day trial this week.

Published on July 23, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man from Indianapolis has been found guilty of molesting at least two children.

James Long was arrested and charged in December 2024. At the conclusion of a two-day trial this week, he was found guilty of two counts of Level 1 felony child molesting and one count of Level 4 felony child molesting.

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a gray beard wearing a blue shirt.
James Long (Source: Marion County Jail)

Two girls were 11 and 12 years old at the time they say Long would sexually assault them. The girls said Long groped them and forced them into sex acts.

According to court documents, the girls are now 16 and 17 and were also touched inappropriately by Long’s father. The girls’ mother was dating Long and admitted she was aware of the abuse but did not confront either him or his father out of fear.

During one interview with police in June 2024, Long reportedly told detectives that when he drinks alcohol, he drinks a lot. He also told police he did not remember the incidents due to alcohol consumption.

Long is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28. He could get up to 92 years in prison.

Indianapolis Man Convicted of Child Molesting was originally published on wibc.com

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