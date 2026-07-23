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Gov. Braun Appoints Jerrells to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced the appointment of Joby Jerrells to the IURC.

Published on July 23, 2026

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A middle-aged man with glasses and a beard wearing a suit and tie, standing in front of American and Indiana state flags.
Joby Jerrells (Source: Office of Governor Mike Braun)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has appointed Joby Jerrells to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Gov. Braun announced the appointment of Jerrells to the IURC on Wednesday. The governor said he’s confident Jerrells will keep affordability for Hoosiers as one of their top priorities.

“Hoosiers deserve reliable and affordable utilities, and have been overburdened by utility rate increases for too long,” Gov. Braun said. “Joby Jerrells brings decades of legal experience and a record of public service to the IURC, and he understands the commission’s responsibility to ensure Hoosiers have access to reliable energy at reasonable rates.

Jerrells currently serves as chief counsel of the Advisory Division at the Indiana Office of the Attorney General. He previously worked as an ethics counsel and senior attorney for the U.S. Army for more than a decade.

In addition to his position as chief counsel for the Advisory Division of the Office of the Attorney General, Jerrells also serves as agency ethics officer. He previously served as ethics counsel to the Office of the Vice President.

Jerrells earned his BA from Indiana University, MPA from IU’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and graduated with honors from the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Gov. Braun Appoints Jerrells to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission was originally published on wibc.com

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