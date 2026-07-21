High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Source: PRIYO DWI SAPUTRO / Getty Never let anyone tell you that earning a college degree is the only way to land a high-paying job, and don’t feel bad because college is not for everybody. These days, more and more companies are shifting their hiring focus to individuals with the right skills, experience, mindset & potential, rather than a formal education. Not to discredit those who have degrees because that’s an amazing accomplishment, but that’s not the only way. TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026 Employers are recognizing the real-world skills people have, whether self-taught, gained through work experience, or developed through alternative learning paths; these can all be just as valuable as a degree. TRENDING: A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth If you’re looking for a job that pays well but you aren’t necessarily interested in getting a degree, don’t sweat it. Some of the highest-paying jobs don’t require a degree; in some of these careers you can even work your way up to six figures. Some of these jobs do require different certifications and training but ultimately are not as time-consuming and expensive as getting a traditional degree. TRENDING: AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026 Check out these high-paying jobs that don’t require a traditional college degree.

Air traffic controller Air traffic control is a field focused on managing the safe and efficient movement of aircraft in the air and on the ground. It combines communication, decision-making, situational awareness, and technical expertise to coordinate flight paths, prevent conflicts, and support the smooth operation of air travel. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Average salary: $135,000

Software developer Software development is a field focused on designing, building, testing, and maintaining computer programs, applications, and digital systems. It combines programming, problem-solving, and technical skills to create software solutions that improve processes, support businesses, and enhance user experiences across various industries. Average salary: $120,000

Radiation Therapist Radiation therapy is a healthcare field focused on using advanced technology to deliver targeted radiation treatments for patients with cancer and other medical conditions. It combines medical knowledge, precision, patient care, and technical expertise to safely administer treatments while supporting patients throughout their care journey. Average salary: $89,000 – $130,000

Content Writer Content writing is the practice of creating engaging, informative, and SEO-friendly content for digital and print platforms. It combines research, creativity, and strategic communication to produce articles, blog posts, website content, and marketing materials that inform, engage, and connect with target audiences. Average salary: $56,259

Ecommerce Specialist E-commerce is a field focused on managing and optimizing online stores to drive sales and enhance the customer shopping experience. It combines digital marketing, product management, data analysis, and customer service to oversee product listings, inventory, promotions, and overall online business performance. Average salary: $73,068

Growth Hacker Growth hacking is a field focused on rapidly growing a business or brand through creative, data-driven marketing strategies and experimentation. It combines analytics, digital marketing, product optimization, and customer acquisition techniques to identify scalable opportunities, improve user engagement, and accelerate business growth. Average salary: $90,254

Merchandising Specialist Merchandising is a field focused on planning, organizing, and promoting products to maximize sales and enhance the customer shopping experience. It combines market analysis, inventory management, visual presentation, and pricing strategies to ensure products are effectively displayed, stocked, and aligned with consumer demand. Average salary: $72,170

User Experience (UX) Designer User experience (UX) design is a field focused on creating intuitive, accessible, and user-centered digital products that provide meaningful and efficient experiences. It combines user research, information architecture, interaction design, and usability testing to improve how people interact with websites, applications, and other digital platforms. Average salary: $82,381

UX Researcher Jobs UX research is a field focused on understanding user behaviors, needs, and motivations to improve the design and functionality of digital products. It combines user interviews, usability testing, surveys, and data analysis to generate insights that help create intuitive, accessible, and user-centered experiences. Average salary: $92,736





Commercial Pilots Commercial aviation is a field focused on safely operating aircraft to transport passengers and cargo while meeting strict industry regulations and standards. It combines advanced flight training, technical knowledge, decision-making skills, and situational awareness to ensure efficient and reliable air travel. Average salary: $121,430

Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers Transportation, storage, and distribution management is a field focused on overseeing the movement, storage, and delivery of goods throughout supply chains. It combines logistics planning, inventory management, operational coordination, and team leadership to ensure products are transported efficiently, stored properly, and delivered on time. Average salary: $94,560

Dental hygienist Dental hygiene is a healthcare field focused on preventing and treating oral health issues through patient education, professional cleanings, and preventive care. It combines clinical skills, knowledge of oral health, and patient communication to promote healthy teeth and gums and support overall well-being. Average salary: $81,000 – $105,000

Elevator installer Elevator installation is a skilled trades field focused on installing, maintaining, and repairing elevators, escalators, and other vertical transportation systems. It combines mechanical knowledge, electrical expertise, safety practices, and problem-solving skills to ensure these systems operate reliably and efficiently in residential, commercial, and industrial settings Average salary: $99,000 – $130,000

Electrical power-line installer Electrical power-line installation is a skilled trades field focused on building, maintaining, and repairing electrical power systems that deliver electricity to homes, businesses, and communities. It combines electrical knowledge, technical skills, safety practices, and problem-solving abilities to ensure reliable power distribution and infrastructure performance. Average salary: $82,000 – $117,000

Electrician and plumber Electrical and plumbing trades are skilled fields focused on installing, maintaining, and repairing essential systems that support buildings and infrastructure. They combine technical knowledge, safety practices, and hands-on problem-solving to ensure reliable electrical power, water supply, heating, cooling, and waste systems in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Average salary: Electricians earn $62,000 – $99,000 while plumbers and pipefitters earn $61,000 – $100,000

Project management specialist Project management is a field focused on planning, organizing, and overseeing projects to achieve specific goals within set timelines, budgets, and resources. It combines leadership, communication, risk management, and strategic coordination to guide teams, manage workflows, and ensure successful project outcomes across various industries. Average salary: $95,000 – $140,000

CDL Truck Driver Commercial truck driving is a field focused on transporting goods and materials safely and efficiently using large vehicles such as tractor-trailers and delivery trucks. It combines vehicle operation skills, logistics knowledge, safety practices, and time management to support supply chains and the movement of products across local, regional, and national routes. Average salary: $75,000 and up

Wind Turbine Technician Wind turbine technology is a skilled renewable energy field focused on installing, maintaining, and repairing wind turbines that generate clean electricity. It combines mechanical and electrical expertise, safety practices, and technical problem-solving skills to ensure wind energy systems operate efficiently and reliably. Average salary: $85,000

First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives Law enforcement supervision is a field focused on leading and managing police officers and detectives to support public safety and effective crime prevention efforts. It combines leadership, communication, decision-making, operational planning, and investigative oversight to guide teams, enforce policies, and ensure professional policing practices. Average salary: $91,090

Power Plant Operators Power plant operations is a field focused on managing, monitoring, and maintaining the equipment and systems that generate electricity. It combines technical knowledge, safety procedures, equipment operation, and problem-solving skills to ensure reliable energy production and the efficient performance of power generation facilities. Average salary: $64,000 – $105,000

Postmasters and Mail Superintendents Postal management is a field focused on overseeing the operations, staff, and services of postal facilities to ensure efficient mail processing and delivery. It combines leadership, logistics coordination, customer service, and operational planning to manage mail distribution systems and maintain reliable postal services. Average salary: $76,900 – $96,660

Aircraft technician Aircraft maintenance is a skilled aviation field focused on inspecting, repairing, and maintaining aircraft to ensure safe and reliable operation. It combines mechanical knowledge, technical expertise, safety procedures, and attention to detail to troubleshoot issues, perform maintenance tasks, and support the performance of aviation systems. Average salary: $75,000 – $105,000

Tech sales in SaaS and enterprise SaaS and enterprise technology sales is a field focused on helping organizations adopt software solutions that improve operations, productivity, and business outcomes. It combines consultative selling, industry knowledge, relationship management, and strategic communication to guide businesses through complex technology decisions and long-term partnerships. Average salary: $70k–$250k

Lighting Technicians Lighting technology is a field focused on designing, installing, operating, and maintaining lighting systems for events, entertainment, film, television, and commercial spaces. It combines technical expertise, creativity, equipment knowledge, and problem-solving skills to create effective lighting solutions that enhance visual experiences and environments. Average salary: $68,156 – $126,590

Offshore oil rig Offshore oil and gas operations is a field focused on extracting, processing, and maintaining energy resources from beneath the ocean floor. It combines engineering knowledge, technical skills, safety practices, and teamwork to operate complex drilling equipment, manage production systems, and support efficient energy production in challenging marine environments. Average salary: $40,000 to over $250,000

Oil drillers Oil drilling is a skilled energy field focused on operating and managing drilling equipment to extract oil and natural gas from underground reservoirs. It combines technical knowledge, equipment operation, safety practices, and problem-solving skills to support efficient drilling operations and energy production in various environments. Average salary: $50,000 – $200,000

Construction & Building Inspectors Construction and building inspection is a field focused on evaluating structures, materials, and construction practices to ensure they meet safety codes, regulations, and quality standards. It combines technical knowledge, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills to help ensure buildings are safe, compliant, and properly constructed. Average salary: $72,120 – $74,460

Pile Driver Operators Pile driving is a specialized construction field focused on operating heavy equipment to install foundation supports used in buildings, bridges, and other large structures. It combines equipment operation, technical knowledge, safety practices, and precision skills to ensure strong, stable foundations in various construction environments. Average salary: $80,710