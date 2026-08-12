Bill Bellamy Opens Up About His Career, Legacy and Icon Award

Bellamy is surprised by the breadth of his accomplishments, having 'forgotten' some of his major roles and interviews.

As a pioneering Black VJ on MTV, Bellamy interviewed iconic musicians like Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Bellamy's long friendship with Rickey Smiley dates back to helping launch Smiley's career early on.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Bill Bellamy has spent decades entertaining audiences through stand-up, television and film, but he admits he does not always stop to think about everything he has accomplished.

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During a recent appearance on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Bellamy reflected on his career while Smiley congratulated him on being named the 2026 Icon Award recipient at Lil Rel’s What’s Funny Comedy Festival.

Bellamy said he appreciates being able to receive the recognition while he is still around to enjoy it.

“I’m glad I’m here to hear it,” Bellamy said. “Usually people give you your flowers and you gone.”

Smiley reminded Bellamy of his long list of accomplishments, including his time on MTV Jams and roles in movies such as How to Be a Player, Booty Call and Any Given Sunday. Bellamy said hearing his career summarized made him realize just how much he has done.

“When you say that, I be like, ‘I forgot I did all that,'” he said. “You just working.”

Bellamy also talked about his time as an MTV host, explaining that Ed Lover and Dr. Dre came before him on Yo! MTV Raps. Bellamy became the third Black VJ on MTV, hosting MTV Jams, where he interviewed and introduced artists from hip-hop, R&B and pop.

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His years as an interviewer gave him access to some of music’s biggest stars, including Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Prince and The Notorious B.I.G.

Bellamy recalled how intense the security was around Michael Jackson. He joked that when Jackson needed to use the bathroom, security cleared the entire area, creating a moment Bellamy said felt completely surreal.

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He also remembered interviewing Tupac and seeing the rapper’s personality shift from charming and funny during their conversation to making headlines on television shortly afterward.

The conversation also turned personal when Bellamy recalled meeting a young Rickey Smiley at a Def Comedy Jam show in Birmingham. Smiley handed him a VHS tape and asked him to make sure talent executive Bob Summer saw it. Bellamy followed through, and Summer recognized Smiley’s potential.

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Years later, the two remain close friends, sharing plenty of laughs and memories.

Bellamy will receive his Icon Award in Chicago on September 21. He continues to tour with his stand-up comedy, proving that after decades in entertainment, there is still plenty more to come.

For Bellamy, the honor is not just about looking back. It is about finally taking a moment to appreciate the journey while he is still here to enjoy the recognition.

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Bill Bellamy Opens Up About His Career, Legacy and Icon Award was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com