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Montell Jordan Reflects on "This Is How We Do It," Ministry.....

Montell Jordan Reflects on “This Is How We Do It,” Ministry, and the Indiana Black Expo All White Affair

Before taking the stage at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration's All White Affair, R&B icon Montell Jordan stopped by the 106.7 WTLC booth to catch up with Ken...

Published on July 19, 2026

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  • 'This Is How We Do It' remains one of the biggest party anthems decades after its release.
  • Jordan's music and ministry now work together, celebrating his gift while pointing people to God.
  • Jordan is excited to perform his timeless hits and connect with fans at the Indiana Black Expo.
Portland Fire v Atlanta Dream
Source: Colin Hubbard / Getty

Montell Jordan Reflects on “This Is How We Do It,” Ministry, and the Indiana Black Expo All White Affair

Before taking the stage at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration’s All White Affair, R&B icon Montell Jordan stopped by the 106.7 WTLC booth to catch up with Kenny Kixx.

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Known for his timeless 1995 hit “This Is How We Do It,” Jordan shared his excitement about returning to Indianapolis for one of the Summer Celebration’s signature events alongside hip hop legend Scarface.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Jordan said. “You’re going to get the hits. You’re going to be singing along. You’ll be able to dance. You’ll be able to reminisce.”

More than three decades after its release, “This Is How We Do It” remains one of the most recognizable party anthems of all time. When asked if he ever imagined the song would still be celebrated 31 years later, Jordan admitted he never expected its incredible staying power.

“The song now is 31 years young,” he said. “I think it’s one of the top 100 biggest party anthems of the last century.”

Jordan also reflected on how the record came together, explaining that its foundation was built on a sample from Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story.”

“That record was already a hit,” Jordan explained. “Taking a hip hop classic and bringing it into the R&B space helped create something that generations continue to enjoy.”

While many fans know Montell Jordan for his music, his life has taken a meaningful turn over the past decade. In 2011, he stepped away from the music industry to enter full time ministry, a decision he says brought him back to where his journey first began.

“I was a church kid before I got into the music business,” Jordan shared. “Now the worlds of ministry and music work together. I get to celebrate the gift God gave me through music while also pointing people back to Him.”

Today, Jordan continues to tour, perform, and inspire audiences while balancing both his passion for music and his calling to ministry.

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Fans at the Indiana Black Expo All White Affair were treated to an evening of nostalgia, timeless hits, and unforgettable performances as Jordan reminded everyone why his music continues to bring generations together.

Watch Kenny Kixx’s full interview with Montell Jordan below.

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