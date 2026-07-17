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Celebs Celebrate FIFA With Tequila Don Julio 1942 & GQ

GOOOAL! Tequila Tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn & Shedeur Sanders Celebrate FIFA World Cup With Tequila Don Julio 1942 & GQ

Tequila Don Julio 1942 and GQ joined forces with celebrity tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn, and Shedeur Sanders to celebrate the FIFA World Cup in style.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Three individuals in formal attire posing for photos at a nightclub or event, with neon "42" sign in the background.
Source: UVT Agency

Tequila tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn and Shedeur Sanders were among the stars recently seen on the scene as Tequila Don Julio 1942 and GQ celebrated FIFA World Cup 2026™ Finals Week with an exclusive NYC affair.

The brands teamed up Sunday at Pier 59’s Port of Champions, where guests kicked off Finals Week with a high-energy performance from Coco Jones.

Also seen on the scene were sports and entertainment heavyweights, including Angela Simmons, Ty Dolla $ign, Bam Adebayo, and Jones’ fiancé, NBA star Donovan Mitchell.

Four men standing together in a nightclub setting, with a "Don Julio 1942" sign visible in the background.
Source: UVT Agency / UVT Agency

Hosting the evening was GQ Global Editorial Director Adam Baidawi, who welcomed the A-list crowd for a night of signature Tequila Don Julio 1942 cocktails, celebration, and World Cup-inspired festivities.

New York has had a summer for the books with the Knicks taking home the NBA championship, Jay-Z hosting three record-breaking concerts at Yankee Stadium, and now Lionel Messi and Argentina facing off against Spain in the World Cup Final.

England fell to Argentina on July 15, putting Argentina in the final, much to the delight of soccer fans hoping to see Messi bring home another trophy. He famously led his home country to victory in 2022, after five failed attempts. He also made the decision to bring his talents to the States when he signed with Inter Miami in 2023.

The big game and a Tequila Don Julio 1942 cocktail are sounding like a match made in summertime heaven.

How to Make a Don Julio Reposado Paloma

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz of Don Julio Reposado
  • 7.5 oz of Fresh-squeezed Grapefruit
  • 0.5 oz of Fresh-squeezed Lime
  • 0.5 oz of Agave Nectar
  • Handful of Cilantro Leaves
  • 3 oz. of Club Soda
  • Salted Grapefruit for rim
A display of tropical flowers and leaves, including anthurium and palm fronds, alongside bottles of Tequila Don Julio 1942 and a framed advertisement for the "Pitch Paloma" cocktail.
Source: UVT Agency / UVT Agency

Drink responsibly!

A smiling man wearing a green jacket and jewelry stands in front of a neon sign that reads "Don julio 1942".
UVT Agency 
A man with a beard wearing a dark jacket stands in front of a sign that says "Don Julio 1942" at a nighttime event.
UVT Agency 
A person wearing a beige snakeskin-patterned jacket and sunglasses stands in front of a sign that says "Don Julio 1942".
UVT Agency 
A person holding a tray with three golden trophies or awards, wearing a white t-shirt with the text "Corn Toss Champions".
UVT Agency 
A display of tropical flowers and leaves, including anthurium and palm fronds, alongside bottles of Tequila Don Julio 1942 and a framed advertisement for the "Pitch Paloma" cocktail.
UVT Agency 
A young Black man wearing a black t-shirt with "Burberry" text and multiple diamond necklaces, standing in a dimly lit room with geometric patterns on the walls.
UVT Agency 
Four men standing together in a nightclub setting, with a "Don Julio 1942" sign visible in the background.
UVT Agency 
Luxurious lounge area with plush beige sofas, wooden tables, and decorative accents. The space features the "Don Julio" logo, indicating a high-end establishment.
UVT Agency 
A person wearing a green and black plaid jacket and sunglasses stands in front of a wall displaying the "Don Julio 1942" logo and "GQ" branding.
UVT Agency 
A young Black man wearing a black t-shirt with "Burberry" printed on it, standing in a dimly lit room with geometric patterns on the walls.
UVT Agency 
Four men standing together in a nightclub setting, with stage lighting and the text "Don Julio 1942" visible in the background.
UVT Agency 

GOOOAL! Tequila Tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn & Shedeur Sanders Celebrate FIFA World Cup With Tequila Don Julio 1942 & GQ was originally published on bossip.com

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