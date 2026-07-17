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Indiana Football Lands Hometown 5-Star WR Monshun Sales

Indiana football just landed the biggest recruiting win in program history over a loaded finalist group that included Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

Published on July 17, 2026

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A young Black man in a green football jersey stands on a field. In the background, a large red banner displays "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS" and the Indiana University logo.
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Indiana Lands Program-Defining Commitment From Hometown 5-Star WR Monshun Sales

Indiana football just landed the biggest recruiting win in program history. Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, a hometown standout from Indianapolis Lawrence North, announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Friday during a live appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” choosing Curt Cignetti’s program over a loaded finalist group that included Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

Sales becomes the first five-star commit in IU football history and the highest-rated commit in IU football history. He’s rated the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2027 class by On3/Rivals and the No. 13 overall recruit and No. 1 wide receiver in the class by 247 Sports, making him a consensus top-20 national prospect.

RELATED | Local Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1-on-1

At 6-foot-5 and roughly 200 pounds, Sales brings rare size to the position. As a junior at Lawrence North in 2025, he had 37 catches for 794 yards and 9 touchdowns on offense, while also posting 56 tackles as a safety on defense.

The recruitment came down to the wire, with Texas reportedly pushing the hardest, giving IU a head-to-head recruiting win over one of the biggest brands and most monied programs in the sport. Sales explained his decision came down to trust in the coaching staff, saying Cignetti is “a straight-up guy” who’s “going to keep it real with you.”

Sales also continues a pipeline of Lawrence North receivers landing at Indiana, following Donaven McCulley and Omar Cooper Jr., both of whom were prized four-star recruits and are now in the NFL.

For a program that won a national championship just months ago, landing the state’s top prospect over four blue bloods is another signal that Indiana’s rise under Cignetti isn’t slowing down.

Indiana Football Lands Hometown 5-Star WR Monshun Sales was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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