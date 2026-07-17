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Blerdy Baddies Who Conjured Up Cosplay Slays At Dream Con '26

Expecto BAEtronum! A Totally Awesome Gallery Of Blerdy Baddies, Ethereal Stunners & Kamehamehotties Who Conjured Up Cosplay Slays At Dream Con 2026

Get your cosplay look together and enjoy our gallery of geeky girlies who slayed at this year's Dream Con in H-Town

Published on July 17, 2026

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Bad & Blerdy!

A group of people dressed in colorful, elaborate costumes and superhero-inspired outfits posing together in a convention center hallway.
Source: IG: @_glencocoa, @themalikajames, @official_mmas, @brittnvy_, @naponi_

A totally awesome time was had at this year’s world-stopping Dream Con which brought together the baddest (and blerdiest) cosplayers from galaxies far, far away for the most magical, fantastical and extraterrestrial experience at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Founded by RDCWorld, the buzzy entertainment convention unites enthusiasts from across the globe to celebrate anime, gaming, sports, film, music, and pop culture while fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging.

With Dream Con, they created a safe space for the nerd community (and anyone who appreciates good energy) to showcase diverse talents, amplify underrepresented voices in mainstream spaces, and redefine the landscape of fandom events.

“As most of you know, RDCworld stands for “Real Dreamers Change the World,” and we truly believed we could achieve that when we first started our YouTube channel,” the popular collective wrote in a statement on their official site.

“We’ve worked hard to bring everyone content and show you things we are interested in. Whether it was anime, gaming, comics, etc., we didn’t care about what others thought of us and decided to work towards something that we love. The original goal was to use YouTube as a platform or stepping stone and build an audience so that we could create a manga, and one day, an anime…”

Bigger than ever, the wildly popular con continues to ascend into the pop culture pantheon while attracting major guests like Wale, Issa Rae, Cree Summer, Leon Thomas, Jesse T. Usher, and more as special guests for panels/activations.

Have you ever attended Dream Con? If so, how was the experience? If not, will you be in the building next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of blerdy baddies who conjured up cosplay slays at Dream Con on the flip.

Two smiling women in colorful superhero-inspired costumes posing together in front of a window.
Source: IG: @idreamaboutju
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Expecto BAEtronum! A Totally Awesome Gallery Of Blerdy Baddies, Ethereal Stunners & Kamehamehotties Who Conjured Up Cosplay Slays At Dream Con 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

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