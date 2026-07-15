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Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

CEO of Gaylor Electric Chuck Goodrich is a former state representative.

Published on July 15, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
Chuck Goodrich
Chuck Goodrich

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Goodrich was officially introduced as Indiana’s next commerce secretary on Tuesday.

The CEO of Gaylor Electric and former state representative from Noblesville will lead the state’s commerce offices and agencies, including the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

“I am really excited to serve the people of Indiana and join this administration,” Goodrich said.

Gov. Mike Braun selected Goodrich for the job following David Adams’s departure last month. Adams spent about two years in that role and will continue to serve as an adviser on life sciences to Gov. Braun through the end of the year.

“He’s going to step into this job, hitting the ground running,” Gov. Braun said of Goodrich. “I’m proud to have him serve as my partner in economic development in a state that in just a year and a half, has probably put stats together better for their own citizens than any other state out there.”

Braun has put affordability at the top of the list of the most important issues in the state. He believes Goodrich will be good for bringing in more investment to the state and helping Hoosier workers.

“The bigger component to affordability would be jobs and wages, and here is where I am most proud of our administration and I know Chuck will continue things in that direction,” the governor said.

Goodrich expressed his excitement about stepping into the role of commerce secretary. He said he has three main goals for the state moving forward.

“Grow and retain talent, grow business, and of course, grow Indiana,” he said.

Goodrich said he will work closely with other state agencies to help create more opportunities for every Hoosier worker.

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary was originally published on wibc.com

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