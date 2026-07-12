Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson Biopic Crosses $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

The biopic “Michael” about Michael Jackson has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, making it the first biopic to achieve this milestone. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, has exceeded expectations and become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. With Lionsgate planning more films about Jackson’s life, the King of Pop’s legacy continues to make waves in the cinematic world. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2026/07/official-michael-jackson-biopic-michael-makes-history-as-first-biopic-to-cross-1-billion