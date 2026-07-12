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Jay-Z Concert Night 2 Sets New Record and Features Guests

Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium’s All-Time Concert Record Two Nights In A Row

Published on July 12, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
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Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium’s All-Time Concert Record Two Nights In A Row

Jay-Z breaks attendance record at Yankee Stadium with over 90,000 tickets sold in two nights. The concerts featured performances of his albums “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint” in full, with special guests including Nas, Beyoncé, Eminem, and Pharrell. International dates in London, Paris, and Los Angeles have been added to the tour, marking Jay-Z’s first major solo tour since 2019. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/jay-z-breaks-yankee-stadiums-all-time-concert-record-two-nights-in-a-row/

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