Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium’s All-Time Concert Record Two Nights In A Row

Jay-Z breaks attendance record at Yankee Stadium with over 90,000 tickets sold in two nights. The concerts featured performances of his albums “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint” in full, with special guests including Nas, Beyoncé, Eminem, and Pharrell. International dates in London, Paris, and Los Angeles have been added to the tour, marking Jay-Z’s first major solo tour since 2019. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/jay-z-breaks-yankee-stadiums-all-time-concert-record-two-nights-in-a-row/