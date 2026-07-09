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Exclusive: Master P Reveals Why He And Birdman Ended The Beef

Published on July 9, 2026

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Master P
Source: UNCENSORED / TV One

Exclusive: Master P Reveals Why He And Birdman Ended The Beef

The Cash Money and No Limit Tour, featuring artists like Master P and Birdman, aims to settle the rivalry between the two Southern rap labels. The tour brings together iconic artists from both camps to showcase unity and promote mental health awareness through Master P’s Team Hope Foundation. With a lineup of legendary performers and a mission to make a difference, the tour offers fans a unique experience that goes beyond just music. The concert series, spanning seventeen cities, highlights the importance of respect, legacy, and setting a positive example for the next generation of artists in the hip-hop industry. Tickets for the tour are available, with proceeds supporting mental health initiatives at teamhopefoundation.org. Source: https://balleralert.com/master-p-birdman-tour-mental-health/

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